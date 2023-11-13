Elizabeth Debicki has her Own Princess Diana "Revenge Dress" Moment

We (alongside the rest of the world) are patiently waiting for the sixth and final season of The Crown, which hones in on the life and tragic death of the late Princess Diana.

The trailer has already revealed we’ll bear witness to plenty of her iconic outfits. But whilst we sit tight until November 16 when the Netflix binging can finally begin, Elizabeth Debicki just gave us a Diana-inspired red carpet moment to whet our appetites, paying homage to Diana's most notable dress of all time.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Elizabeth wore a Bottega Veneta dress to the Season 6 LA premiere

The actress, who has played the late Lady Di since season 5 replacing Emma Corrin, stunned at the Los Angeles Season 6 Part 1 premiere on Sunday in a fitted black midi dress from Bottega Veneta’s SS24 collection featuring an off-the-shoulder design and a sweetheart neckline.

She paired the look with sheer black tights and Manolo Blahnik pumps to create a full look that nodded to Princess Diana’s most iconic look.

From the red carpet to her street style, the late royal had more notable fashion moments throughout her life than we can count, and possessed a sartorial agenda so desirable that her style is still influencing new generations.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Diana wore her famous black "revenge dress" commissioned by Christina Stambolian, to the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994

Arguably, her most poignant outfit was the black, off-the-shoulder midi dress by Christina Stambolian that she wore to a Vanity Fair party in 1994 which ‘broke’ royal protocol. It was named the revenge dress because she wore it on the same evening the-then Prince Charles confessed to his adultery with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Black off-the-shoulder dresses have become synonymous with that moment, and Elizabeth’s sleek, effortlessly chic midi put a contemporary twist on a timeless look, and was yet another nod to the character she has portrayed so impressively on screen.

© Getty Elizabeth often nods to Diana's style on the red carpet

At the Season 5 premiere, Elizabeth stepped out on the red carpet outside London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a haute couture black strapless cut-out gown and matching scarf by Christian Dior. The look directly nodded to the pale blue silk chiffon dress designed by Catherine Walker that Princess Diana wore at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival.

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on November 16.