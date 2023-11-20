Jennifer Lopez's skintight dress proves that beige is anything but boring

Jennifer Lopez has never been shy of a skin-tight ensemble and her latest fashion foray proves exactly that.

With no caption needed (literally, she didn't even add one) 'Jenny from the block' took to her Instagram account to post a series of showstopping outfit pics to her 252-million-stong followers, leaving fans and fashion fanatics alike in absolute awe. Who knew a beige dress could cause so much commotion?

When it comes to eye-catching colourways, beige isn’t necessarily a hue that pops to mind, especially with the festive season just around the corner, but somehow Jen just proved that beige needn’t be boring.

Opting for a full tonal fit, Jen matched her lush bronde locks, nude mani and transparent pointed-toe pumps to her striking bodycon midi dress, making for a statement that's anything but boring.

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber sporting their own Magda Butrym pieces

The bodycon in question is from Magda Butrym’s SS24 collection, the same designer responsible for Beyoncé’s iconic flower-heeled sandals seen at the Renaissance World Tour, Hailey Bieber’s striking red dinner date dress and Sofia Richie Grainge's one-shoulder holiday ensemble.

Complete with a singular floral embellishment made from the same fabric and a ruched seam down the middle, the long-sleeve dress boasts effortless elegance with a touch of cosy comfort, perfect for those cold cocktail parties on the horizon.

This isn’t the first time Jen has made beige her go-to colourway. Just two weeks ago Ben Affleck's beau sported a twinkling beige gown with a matching clutch and heels to attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Back in October, the On My Way singer launched her collaboration with lingerie giant Intimissimi by sporting an array of sultry beige undergarment sets.

We can’t be sure but we have a sneaky suspicion that this isn’t the last we’ll see of Jen boasting an all-beige get-up...