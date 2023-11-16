Princess Beatrice Dazzles in Sequin Cape: Here Are 5 You Can Shop Now

Suffice it to say we’ve been mesmerised by Princess Beatrice’s style transformation over recent years.
From corset tops to Chanel ballet flats, her outfits have become more daring, trend-led and utterly cool-girl-approved.
Her fashion renaissance is no doubt thanks to her stylist Olivia Buckingham, who shared images of the two yesterday on Instagram, where Beatrice wore yet another stunning outfit that is perfect for party season.
Olivia captioned the image: "A night celebrating @moniquelhuillier Thank you @jazzydelisser for hosting such a beautiful evening…! #MoniqueLhuillier #London [camera icon] @katemartinphoto."
The Princess of York attended a party to celebrate Filipino fashion designer Monique Lhuillier in London. For the occasion, she dazzled in a rose gold sequinned midi dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.
Of course, a jacket or extra layer is essential for partying in the November weather. But Beatrice took it up a notch and amped up the glamour with a matching sequin cape, and it’s everything we want and more for this season.
Her show-stopping cropped jacket is perfect for layering over the shoulders without dulling your sparkle (literally), and we’ve found five stunning alternatives for this autumn/winter that you can shop now.
How we chose:
Using Princess Beatrice as inspiration, our fashion editors used their expertise to find pieces with a similar glitzy design and cape-style silhouette. We picked a variety of colours and price points to ensure everybody can find something to suit them.
5 alternatives to Princess Beatrice's cape to shop now:
