Princess Beatrice Dazzles in Sequin Cape: Here Are 5 You Can Shop Now

Suffice it to say we’ve been mesmerised by Princess Beatrice’s style transformation over recent years.

From corset tops to Chanel ballet flats, her outfits have become more daring, trend-led and utterly cool-girl-approved.

Her fashion renaissance is no doubt thanks to her stylist Olivia Buckingham, who shared images of the two yesterday on Instagram, where Beatrice wore yet another stunning outfit that is perfect for party season.

MORE: Princess Beatrice just wore the most daring trend of 2023 to a Chanel event

READ: Princess Beatrice wore the cool-girl accessory that all fashion editors love

Olivia captioned the image: "A night celebrating @moniquelhuillier Thank you @jazzydelisser for hosting such a beautiful evening…! #MoniqueLhuillier #London [camera icon] @katemartinphoto."

The Princess of York attended a party to celebrate Filipino fashion designer Monique Lhuillier in London. For the occasion, she dazzled in a rose gold sequinned midi dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.

Of course, a jacket or extra layer is essential for partying in the November weather. But Beatrice took it up a notch and amped up the glamour with a matching sequin cape, and it’s everything we want and more for this season.

Her show-stopping cropped jacket is perfect for layering over the shoulders without dulling your sparkle (literally), and we’ve found five stunning alternatives for this autumn/winter that you can shop now.

How we chose:

Using Princess Beatrice as inspiration, our fashion editors used their expertise to find pieces with a similar glitzy design and cape-style silhouette. We picked a variety of colours and price points to ensure everybody can find something to suit them.

5 alternatives to Princess Beatrice's cape to shop now:

Gold Beaded Tassel Cape - Nasty Gal

This black and gold cape combines luxe sophistication with 1920s glamour. I love the thin gold tassels trickling down, and it's perfect for layering over a figure-hugging plain black dress. £139.00 £83.40

Velvet Shimmery Short Cape - Zara

For those who prefer a more subtle glam approach, this cropped velvet Zara cape is perfect for wearing as a top. Pair with anything from silver trousers to maxi skirts. £29.99 AT ZARA

Dark Grey Sequin Mini Cape - Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet has skyrocketed in popularity recently thanks to its 'relaxed glamour' aesthetic. This dazzling metallic cape (a major trend this season) modelled by the effervescent Grece Ghanem is the ultimate cool-girl piece. £89.00 AT MINT VELVET

Eclipse Sequin Cape - Rosa Bloom

All that glitters is in fact gold when it comes to this show-stopping number. If making a statement is high on your agenda this season, look no further than this Rose Bloom piece. £135.00 AT ROSA BLOOM

Sequin Long Sleeve Jacket - Cider

This silver jacket is perhaps the most 'everyday' of them all. A darker silver tone and a jacket silhouette make this piece more wearable for any occasion from the pub to a NYE Party. £44.00 AT CIDER

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.