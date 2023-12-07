Princess Beatrice proves this unexpected colourway is royal-approved this season

When it comes to royal dressing, Princess Beatrice is forever keeping things classic, classy and quietly casual whilst out and about in the public eye. Usually opting for a more neutral-toned ensemble in either cream, beige or brown, the Princess stepped out yesterday night with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in what we’re coining the royal's favourite new colourway.

Donned in an all-navy ensemble to attend the premiere screening of ‘James Blunt: One Brit Wonderout’ Beatrice colour-blocked her outfit from head to toe, with a full look of high-street brand Jigsaw. Pairing together a satin skirt with a cashmere blend jumper and finalising the look with a velvet navy blazer, the princess certainly dressed to impress.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice of York and her Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are couple goals in matching navy hues

Earlier this year the princess donned the same blue hue to attend the Oscar's Book Prize in London, sporting a sparkling navy midi dress with frill shoulders and a white collar accent.

Princess Beatrice isn’t the only royal to love a navy hue. Earlier this week The Princess of Wales stepped out at Evelina London Children's Hospital, sporting a navy suit from Alexander McQueen, paired with an almost identical in-colour crew neck knit.

© Getty The princess wore a French navy suit by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Kate wore yet another shade of blue (which is technically teal, but very similar) to attend the annual Royal Variety Performance last week, donning a Safiyaa gown with dramatic sleeves and matching Gianvito Rossi heels.

Historically the exquisite colourway has been tied to the royal family for centuries. Often used as the foundation for many British uniforms, including the British Navy since the eighteenth century, the shade is said to evoke feelings of tradition and convention whilst denoting authority, trust, and confidence.

We don’t want to assume, but if the past week of royal appearances is anything to go by, we think navy might just be the royal's favourite colour of the season.