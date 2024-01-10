Florence Pugh just entered her 'girlie era' in dazzling pink peplum dress

After nailing her signature sartorial agenda at the Golden Globes, Florence Pugh just debuted a brand new style for 2024 and we can't get enough.

The 28-year-old knows a thing or two about capturing attention with her looks both on and off the red carpet, which typically consist of sheer outfits and billowing material.

But she championed a completely new aesthetic for the Governors Awards in Hollywood on Tuesday, oozing girlie glamour (and without a nipple in sight).

© Emma McIntyre Florence Pugh oozed girlie glamour in a diamante Rodarte SS24 dress

The Don't Worry Darling actress stunned in a dazzling candyfloss pink fitted sequin dress from Rodarte's SS24 RTW collection, complete with a halter neckline, a corset bodice and a 3D flower at the neck - an adornment also popular at this year's Golden Globes.

Amping up the glamour, Flo's look was complete with earrings in platinum with diamonds, a Tiffany Archives bracelet, a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany ring and several Tiffany Victoria rings, all from Tiffany & Co.

© Michael Buckner Florence wore diamond accessories from Tiffany & Co.

Her look was given a touch of Old Hollywood with her bright blonde tresses side parted with a voluminous curl cradling her face - a far cry from the shaved head look she debuted at the 2023 Met Gala.

Your eyes do not deceive you - Florence's dress does indeed boast a peplum waist silhouette. The once 'cheugy' design (which may perhaps induce fashion PTSD for those of us who were teenagers in the 2010s), is being reinvented with a contemporary edge for this summer, as proven by the likes of Prabal Gurung, Alexander McQueen and Ulla Johnson on the SS24 runways.

© Spotlight Prabal Gurung, Alexander McQueen, Ulla Johnson SS24

"If you lived through the 2010s, the resurgence of the peplum may be coolly received. And honestly? We hear you," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "But thankfully, modern hip accentuation – steeped with fluidity – is truly worlds apart from the horrors of the previous decade."

We can't wait to see what other looks Florence brings during awards season 2024...