Bella Thorne's Venice dress is actually perfect for cool-girl brides

The Game of Love actress stepped out on Venice Film Festival red carpet for the Priscilla movie premiere.

It’s been an incredible year for bridal fashion inspo thanks to the plethora of fashionistas who’ve said ‘I do’ in 2023.

From Sofia Richie in Chanel to Rita Ora in Tom Ford (though technically, she got married last year), some of the most stylish people on the planet have fascinated us with their breathtaking gowns.

Though Bella Thorne, who got engaged to entrepreneur Mark Emms in May this year, isn't married just yet, she channelled her inner bride-to-be at the 80th Venice Film Festival on Monday and wore a dress that is actually perfect for cool-girl nuptials.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Bella wore Dior at the Priscilla premiere

The Game of Love actress attended the premiere of Priscilla - a drama that follows the relationship of musician Elvis Presley and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Bella looked ethereal in a satin strapless gown from Dior which featured gathered material across the neckline and around the back, draping into a billowing floor length train.

She paired the dress with a block colour gold jewelled choker - a refreshing twist on the classic diamond necklace, electric blue court shoes and plenty of oversized diamond rings to pair perfectly with her breathtaking emerald-cut engagement ring.

© Stefania D'Alessandro Bella Thorne and her fiancé Mark Emms

Sharon Sever, head designer at couture bridal label Galia Lahav has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Beyonce in bridal gowns, he told Hello! Fashion that non-traditional dresses have skyrocketed in popularity in 2023. "Short dresses are definitely on the rise," Sharon explained. "I think unconventional wedding looks are becoming more popular like two pieces and vintage gowns, but also sleek, minimal designs that speak for themselves. The new generations of brides want to be different - they want to start new trends and stand out."

© Elisabetta A. Villa She accessoried with white-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses

Non-traditional wedding dresses have been a huge trend over the last few years. Rita Ora, who said ‘I do’ in 2022 but only released images of her big day in August this year, turned heads in an incredible one-sleeved Tom Ford dress adorned with bows, whilst Sophie Habboo - wife of McVitie's scion Jamie Laing, wore an incredible Vivienne Westwood mini dress for her British civil ceremony.

Bella’s Dior dress is the perfect minimalistic gown for the contemporary bride.