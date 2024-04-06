Jennifer Lopez just sported florals for spring and it was actually groundbreaking

If there’s going to be one A-list celeb who takes that The Devil Wears Prada Miranda Priestly quote seriously it’s award-winning artist and all-round muse JLo.

The music maven and recent The Greatest Love Story Never Told small-screen actress, which may I add already has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, took to her Instagram yesterday to show off her spring wardrobe, donning a plunging neckline floral printed cut-out gown with bold shoulders and an applique flower accent.

© Instagram / @jlo Quite literally groundbreaking

The star wore the floral number to promote her crafted cocktail brand Delola, which has been the star's passion project since it launched in April of last year.

In the video Jen shared to her ‘gram, she can be seen concocting up a spring-inspired cocktail, complete with “edible flower ice cubes.”

The floaty cutout gown is a far cry from her most recent outfit ensembles, recently donning a £50,000 Hermès Birkin bag with a grey mid-length tailored coat with dark brown knee-high boots for a day out with her beau Ben in NYC. A few weeks before that she styled the same Birkin bag with an all-brown leather look and an oversized fluffy coat, channelling maximum mob-wife vibes.

© Instagram / @jlo I wish I could like this image twice...

Although this particular look is different from her recent fabulous ‘fits, during Paris Couture Week earlier this year she leaned into the soft-girl coquette-core trend, sporting a pastel green Ellie Saab gown, cinched at the waist with a twinkling crystal belt and topped off with a floating floral embellished cape. She paired this iconic look with a swooping side-part hairstyle fixed with a moss-green velvet bow.

Fans of both Jen and fashion couldn't get enough of her bow-adorned hairstyle, many commenting on her Instagram post of the look “It’s the (bow emoji) for me.” It seemed that Jen was also a fan of the style as a week later she replicated the look, swapping out the green accent for a velvet black option.

Jen's recent floral dress just confirmed that spring fashion is officially in full swing, so dust off your floral prints and floaty maxi dresses and follow in the very, very influential footsteps of Jenny from the Block.