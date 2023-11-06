Kendall Jenner's birthday dress is giving major bridal vibes

It's been a busy week for Kendall Jenner. As a Scorpio in the midst of spooky szn, the supermodel has done a stellar job of delivering drama in the Halloween costume department (her Marilyn Monroe was nothing short of legendary), and in the same breath, following it up with a killer birthday look.

The reality star turned 28 on Friday, and, true to form, she marked the occasion in style.

In previous years, the supermodel has gone hard on the glitz. In fact, the plunging chainmail mini she wore for her 21st – richly reminiscent of Paris Hilton's worn on the same birthday milestone – is still firmly embedded in our minds.

READ: Kendall Jenner gives Kim Kardashian a run for her money in blonde Marilyn Monroe moment

But now that Kendall is a little closer to the big 3-0, she opted for a piece that felt less all-night party and more alt-bride sophistication.

Captured perfectly by the caption "twenty ate", (yes, it certainly did), Kendall looked dreamy in a white off-the-shoulder maxi dress.

MORE: This is how Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are wearing Kylie's new Khy collection

READ: Kim Kardashian’s lavish birthday dinner: from the outfits to the star-studded guest list

The piece oozed cool-girl polish, featuring ruching down the sides of the bodice and a finely pleated skirt which collectively gave the dress a sense of fluidity.

Unfussy and elegant in equal parts, Kendall's dress had a certain bridal air, and would not have looked out of place going down the aisle.

READ: Kendall Jenner just nailed the daring 'no trousers' trend

RELATED: Kendall, Hailey & Gigi’s girls night out predicted three key party season trends

© Instagram / @kendalljenner The supermodel celebrated her 28th birthday in a beautiful off-the-shoulder dress

Obviously, as far as we know, the 28-year-old isn't planning on getting hitched any time soon.

Although if she was, she could save time and forgo the boutique try-on sesh as this dress would totally fit the bill…