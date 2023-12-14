Meghan Markle just wore the influencer-approved colour that’s everywhere at the moment

Over the last few months browns in all shades have been competing for first place as this season's most notable colourway and thanks to Meghan Markle's latest ensemble, we think it might just take the crown.

Known around the world for her effortlessly chic style, The Duchess of Sussex knew exactly what she was doing when she stepped out wearing an all-brown outfit to attend the LA Tastemakers event month. In a few newly released images, Meghan is seen sporting a sophisticated Valentino matching suit in the trending winter colourway, and we can’t get enough.

© Emma McIntyre Meghan appeared to be interviewing her close friend and actor David Oyelowo

Not one to do things in halves, Meghan fully leaned into the hot chocolate trend, pairing her two-piece suit with a brown turtleneck from Reiss and a pair of Armani heels. The trend isn't limited to fashion, manis are also getting a chocolate makeover, " Rich, silky-smooth cocoa tones are the moment – and I, for one, can't get enough," explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "The 'Chocolate Nails' trend is infiltrating feeds and fingers alike with milky, mesmerising browns, richly reminiscent of a glossy assortment box."

Meghan isn’t the only style mogul to jump on the chocolate hue trend, back in October, birthday girl and pop sensation Taylor Swift was seen in a textured brown mini skirt and tan leather blazer for an outing in New York City.

© Raymond Hall A tonal masterpiece from Miss Swift

Rhode founder and wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber made her hot chocolate debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, wearing a brown bodycon mini dress and matching patent heels.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Hailey can do no wrong

Just last week Kendall Jenner styled a low-cut deep brown trench for a casual wine night. The model was all smiles whilst sipping merlot, probably because she knew that her outfit was about to be on Pinterest mood boards around the world in a matter of minutes.

© Instagram Office-core never looked chicer

Queen of all things chic, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows a thing or two about effortless style. Not too dissimilar to Meghan's suit look, the model and mother styled a three-piece set in the rich colourway, pairing the look with tonal-heeled boots.

© Instagram The brown hue even goes with cherry red

The love for brown doesn't stop with the celebs, chocolate brown has been making waves throughout the influencer community too. One of fashion's original style muses, Molly Blutstein kept cosy in a deep brown sweater and pleated skirt duo, proving that the chocolate hue can be worn everywhere and anywhere.