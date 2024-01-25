Dua Lipa dazzles in strapless sequin corset dress that's perfect for 2024

Dua Lipa has one of the most versatile style agendas on the planet.

Alongside her deleting her entire Instagram feed and resurfacing with completely new hair and a brand new dress code, she has the ability to go from cool-girl indie to popstar glam at any given moment. And her latest showstopping look perfectly combined the two.

The Dance The Night Away singer and fashion designer stunned in a custom Gucci gown at the premiere of Argylle - the latest film to add to the acting roster.

© Anadolu Dua wore custom Gucci to the world premiere of 'Argylle' at the Odeon Luxe cinema in Leicester Square

The dark plum-ish-hued dress featured a corset bodice, a strapless sweetheart neckline with a black trim and was adorned with iridescent sequins.

Dua isn't shy of wearing a sultry glitzy dress (notably her internet-breaking backless mini), but this custom maxi designed by Sabato De Sarno possessed an air of grungey glamour, complimenting the singer's newfound edgy aesthetic.

© Anadolu The deep red/purple dress complimented her 'cherry cola' hair

The flattering silhouette is also bang on trend as proven by the SS24 runways. "The emphasis is firmly on the hourglass silhouette and for this season, " says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "designers are favouring a more structural approach. Steeped in history, keep an eye out for boning and criss-cross lace-up styles."

Argylle, the latest instalment in the Kingsman movies directed by Matthew Vaughn - was supposed to be Dua's debut on-screen role before starring in B​arbie, but the 2022 release date was pushed back to this year.

Argylle is set to hit cinemas in the UK on 2 February, it features a cast that includes Henry Cavill, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few.