Sofia Richie’s first pregnancy outfit is a masterclass in maternity style

Fashion fans have been patiently waiting for this moment ever since Sofia Richie announced to the world that she is pregnant with her first child.

Now that her joyous news is public knowledge, the style icon and daughter of Lionel Richie has stepped out in her first pregnancy fashion 'fit, and it gave a masterclass in maternity street style.

The 25-year-old stepped out in a beige crew-neck jumper and olive-hued dungarees with one shoulder casually unbuttoned to show off her baby bump.

Tortoiseshell sunglasses, white pumps and an oversized two-tone Ferragamo Hug bag finished off her effortlessly elevated look.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie Grainge stepped out in an earth-toned off-duty ensemble

Understated elegance is her signature style, and her look proves her minimalistic yet chic style agenda is here to stay for the duration of her pregnancy.

Her earth-toned ensemble showcased yet another fashion-forward maternity dressing aesthetic, following on from the likes of Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian who have rewritten the rules of pregnancy fashion in recent years.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin She elevated her outfit with luxury accessories

Rihanna proved that personal style agenda doesn't need to be a compromise during her second pregnancy. From lace dresses to crop tops and 90s hip hop-esque looks, her unique sense of style never once waivered.

Kourtney Kardashian also kept to her grungey-cool style agenda during her pregnancy last year, whilst Sienna Miller shocked fashion fans and sported a totally different look at Vogue World in September.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue revealing the details of her pregnancy journey so far, Sofia's attitude towards dressing remains the same as always: wearing timeless and versatile pieces from her capsule wardrobe: “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”

We can't wait to see more maternity outfits from the style icon.