Kourtney Kardashian just rocked the ultimate cool-girl baby bump outfit for surprise announcement

The Poosh founder just dropped her second Boohoo collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy fashion agenda has been nothing short of exemplary.

The Poosh founder and eldest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a nonconformist maternitywear maestro, constantly advocating for baring the baby bump and said herself on Instagram that "pregnancy is so empowering".

“Like Rihanna, the entrepreneur and reality star is Poosh-ing the boundaries, and pointedly swerving the pregnancy fashion archetype,” says Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin, “avoiding stretchy smock dresses and the like, in favour of her own edgy apparel.”

Just days after sharing images of her dreamy Disney-themed baby shower in the coolest snakeskin outfit, the 44-year-old has added yet another iconic outfit to her roster, with a look that screams 'cool-girl grunge'.

Kourtney shared an Instagram image wearing a cropped white tee with ‘Blink 182’ scrawled across - the name of her husband Travis Barker’s pop-punk band - paired with a beige-wash mini skirt with the waistband folded over. Though KKB styled her skirt like this to fit around her bump, the turned-over waistband is actually a Y2K styling hack that is bang on trend right now. Win-win.

She paired the ensemble with fishnet tights, chunky black boots and the influencer-favourite beige trench coat.

The photograph was simply captioned: “Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker [black heart emoji] launching September 28.”

“Introducing a collaboration to bring more awareness to the fashion industry," Boohoo said on its website. "The first collection embodies Kourtney's style with a vision to become more sustainable. Change is happening and more is coming.”

Kourtney was named the brand's Sustainability Ambassador in 2022 and released her first capsule collection with the British online retailer during New York Fashion Week in September of last year. She said through her latest collection she “had the chance to speak to global experts to learn more about the challenges around sustainability in the fashion industry”.

We're in awe of her disruptive maternity fashion agenda.