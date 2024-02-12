Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo pens sweet message to Princess Eugenie's son August

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appeared every inch the doting uncle as he wished his sister-in-law Princess Eugenie's eldest son August a very happy birthday on Friday.

The doting mum, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, had taken to social media to share a series of pictures of August and his little brother Ernest to mark the occasion, and in response, Princess Beatrice's husband wrote: "Happy Birthday Augie [heart-eyes emoji] x."

© Karwai Tang Edoardo Mapelli wished Princess Eugenie's son a happy birthday on Friday

The original caption had read: "Happy 3rd Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you."

There's no doubt that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack will have pulled out all the stops for the celebration. As well as marking the day as a family-of-four for the first time, it's most likely that they would have also celebrated the day with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna.

The royal sisters tend to keep their children a little more private, so less is known about their lives as parents. But one thing is for sure, their children will no doubt share their close bond.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey explains: "Princess Eugenie has long shared a close bond with her big sister, Princess Beatrice. She recently told Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time: 'Beatrice and I, our whole lives, we've always had each other. We're the only ones going through exactly what the other is going through at exactly at that time as a girl.

"'She's my big sissy, she's a legend. She's annoying when she wants to be and I'm really annoying to her back but we love each other, best of friends.'

"The royal sisters have been lucky enough to experience motherhood together at the same time with Eugenie also revealing that Beatrice is a 'great mum' and that she 'rings her for everything'. And I imagine that given how close they are, August and Ernest probably already have a brilliant bond with Beatrice's daughter and their cousin, Sienna. In fact, one of the only images we've seen of Sienna publicly was shared by Eugenie when she took August and Sienna to London Zoo."

© Dave Benett Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are very close

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are doting parents to little Sienna, whom they welcomed in September 2021. The British-Italian aristocrat, who is the CEO of his own property development company, is also a proud father to his seven-year-old son Wolfie from his previous relationship.

His stepfather David has previously praised Edoardo and Beatrice's parenting skills, telling HELLO!: "I think as a father, it's family first for Edo and he's an amazing father to both his children. I've seen it first-hand from a really good angle.

"He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally like any father. But he gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

"But he's been able to do that and I think, as a couple, both Edo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children [and] the time and the energy they give to them."

