Selena Gomez's mini dress and tights combo is peak French girl core

Move over Emily in Paris, there's a new American girl in town and she’s coming for your effortlessly French girl-coded style crown.

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to let her 429 million followers know that she was living out her best Parisian rom-com dreams in the City of Love, complimenting her tourist status with the cutest tights and mini skirt combo.

© Instagram/ @selenagomez Tres chic Sel

The star hinted she was in Paris to celebrate her newest single Love On which is set to debut on the 22nd of this month. The new track is said to be inspired by the months she spent in Paris in 2023, and marks her first release of this year.

In the series of images shared to her main feed, the Rare Beauty founder and recent love interest of famed producer Benny Blanco was in peak tourist mode, indulging in a croissant, wandering the cobblestone streets of the 15th arrondissement and taking a lavish bubble bath in what looks to be the suite at the Ritz.

As we all know, the French capital is unmatched when it comes to effortlessly chic style. For decades Parisian women have taken it upon themselves to make the city streets their catwalks and Selena made sure to follow suit.

© Instagram / @selenagomez It doesn't get more Parisian than this

Donning a black mini skirt, black knitted turtleneck, a pair of light denier tights, a black leather jacket, black sunglasses, a pair of pointed kitten-heeled shoes and of course a Rare Beauty red lip, the Grammy Award-winning artist channelled her inner local ‘it’ girl perfectly.

© Instagram / @selenagomez Selena proved that her Rare Beauty red lip look is croissant proof

It seems Sel is just like us when it comes to being a tourist, making sure to get a few ‘gram-worthy photos in the killer outfit while simultaneously pretending to be a Parisian for the day as she sipped on a café au lait.

Très chic, Selena. Très chic.