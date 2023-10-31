Selena Gomez nails courtside-cool in autumn’s trendiest outerwear

From Victoria Beckham wearing tights as trousers at Inter Miami CF's match, to Emily Ratajkowski’s knee-high boots at the US Open and Lily James' 90s-esque Madison Square Garden outfit, the ‘sports spectator chic’ agenda has been impeccable this year.

After Selena Gomez stepped out with her besties Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham at a Paris Saint Germain match last month where she and Nicola wore matching coats, the Naturally singer attended the LA Lakers basketball game at the crypto.com arena on Monday, and her outfit was a total slam dunk.

© Allen Berezovsky Selena Gomez at the LA Lakers game wearing an oversized leather trench

Selena nailed the art of autumn layering and schooled us in giving summer’s double denim trend a makeover for the cold weather.

The Rare Beauty founder wore a pair of mid-wash denim jeans with a skintight black top with a high-neck tucked in (Nicola Peltz’s go-to base layer right now), with a denim shirt left open over the top. Completing her look was a cool-girl-approved longline leather jacket with an oversized fit and a statement collar.

Black trenches are being favoured by fashionistas over the classic beige colourway this season. And they're proving the versatility of this timeless autumn/winter outerwear piece.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Rita Ora visited Primark on Oxford Street

Rita Ora recently wore a black glossy trench coat that boasted an oversized silhouette and a waist-cinching belt, which she paired with leather-look boots and a matching handbag, proving Matrix-chic is perfectly acceptable this season.

© MEGA Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck in Milan during Fashion Week

Supermodel Kate Moss is also a fan of the black trench for 2023, which she paired with cigarette trousers and ballerina flats - the return of the slim-leg silhouette is creeping up on us...

Kylie Jenner also stepped out in the black leather trench yesterday from her new clothing line, Khy, featuring padded shoulders, a belted waist and zips stretching from the hem to the thigh, creating sultry thigh-high splits. She paired it with 90s-esque razor-sharp mules for the ultimate elevated evening look.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner in the leather trench from Khy

Proving the versatility of her own leather maxi coat, Selena wore the same trench to the PSG game with Nicola, styling it with a high-neck leopard print dress and a chain-strap crossbody.

If there's one outerwear item to put on your current wishlist, it is absolutely a black trench coat.