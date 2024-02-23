Lily James brings party energy to Prada in a high-drama fringe ensemble

Milan Fashion Week is officially in full swing and as per usual the A-list celebs are bringing the heat, stepping out in their most daring ensembles to sit front row.

One famed face who took our breath away at the recent Prada show was one of Britain’s most acclaimed silver-screen royals, Lily James.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto It's giving front row at 4 pm and a party at 6 pm

The Pam & Tommy star chose an all-Prada look for the night, opting for a pair of grey mini shorts which she paired with a long fringed top adorned with crystal-embellished firework-esque patterns. She then paired the flirty ensemble with a grey denim shacket and a pair of Prada pointed-toe pumps. For glam, Lily leaned into the world's most notable new hairstyle trends, letting her deep chocolate-hued locks roam free with a side part. For makeup, she kept things effortlessly elegant with a fresh-faced look and simple glossy nude lip.

Milan Fashion Week is one of the most anticipated on the fashion month circuit, mainly because it’s home to some of the fashion sphere's most illustrious names, including the likes of Prada, Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Diesel, Versace and Jil Sander.

© Getty This is the vibe I'm channeling for spring 2024

This isn’t the first fashion week of the season for Lily, who attended the Erdem show in London last week, this time donning a floral two-piece and metallic gold heels.

If my calculations are correct, this isn’t the last look we’ll see from Lily James this fashion month. The star is a known friend of the Valentino house, recently wearing a tiered white gown to the premiere of her new movie Finally Dawn earlier this month. Valentino is set to debut its A/W24 collection at Paris Fashion Week next week, which hopefully means we’re in for yet another jaw-dropping fit from the actress, muse and homegrown heroine.