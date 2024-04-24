Dua Lipa's off-duty denim jacket and metallic Gucci bag is a major spring vibe

Leave it to Dua Lipa to send our spring-style senses into overdrive. The singer, songwriter and style muse just stepped out in a seriously killer ensemble which has made us rethink our seasonal wardrobe switchup.

© Getty Respectfully, I am obsessed

Spotted yesterday out and about in Tribeca New York, the Illusion singer swapped out her ‘no pants’ and bodysuit music video look for a tailored dark grey maxi skirt made from suiting material, a structured denim jacket, black knee-high boots, sheer tights, lightly tinted sunglasses and a light-catching silver metallic horse bit bag from Gucci.

Although her stellar ‘fit isn’t on the traditional spring wardrobe guide which usually includes floral prints, brightly hued statements and mesh ballet flats, the way she styled the monotone look is still perfect for spring, likely due to her bold cherry cola hairstyle doing all the heavy lifting.

This is the first time we’ve seen the street style maven out and about for a while, most likely because she’s been in the studio cooking up her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which releases early next month.

© Getty A pop of colour is as easy as this

The last time we saw her out and about on the city streets she channelled a similar aesthetic, this time donning the ‘underwear as outwear’ trend, pairing black underwear over sheer tights, and layering a moss green leather coat over a black turtleneck. Our fashion-obsessed eye noted that she seemed to have worn the same black knee-high boots as she wore yesterday and boy oh boy we love a queen who rewears her wardrobe.

Dua’s recent ensembles have proved that spring styling needn’t be full of colour and print, in fact, styling a cool-toned look and pairing it with a bold statement like a metallic silver bag, green coat or racy red hairstyle is enough to propel it into the spring sphere.