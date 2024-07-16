Alexa Chung's linen waistcoat is a lesson in quite luxury summer styling

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Leave it to Alexa Chung to wear a linen waistcoat and trousers to watch England go head to head with Spain for the 2024 Euros final last Sunday.

When the rest of the country was donning football shirts in blue, red and white, Ms Alexa decided to stay true to her style status, deciding on a striped button-up waistcoat which she paired with crisp linen trousers and her new ‘ginger chocolate’ hair colour.

© Instagram / @alexachung It's a linen waistcoat summer

Posting to her 6.3 million followers just yesterday with the caption “I waited up all night. It didn’t come home”, in reference to the final game score which I needn’t go into detail about. Fans of both Alexa and her style flocked to the comment section to swoon about her look, one fan said “I genuinely LOVE your look, how amazing you are with the best style always” while another comically said, “Alexa you should play in the next euros you would make us win.”

Alexa has and likely forever will be one of the fashion set's most stylish faces, constantly donning controversial shoes and somehow making them chic, cut-out green gowns to opulent parties and coining new layering hacks, so her football-watching ensemble comes as no surprise.

© Instagram / @emmachamberlain Emma Chamberlain donned a patent leather option to the Schiaparelli show

Waistcoats on the whole have been making a resurgence in the fashion sphere for a while now, donned by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Chamberlain, Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid and almost everyone in the H! Fashion office.

According to our in-house fashion girlies, the key to styling a waistcoat to summer perfection is finding one in an interesting finish, like Alexa’s linen option, as it can work beautifully for an elegant spring/summer soirée.