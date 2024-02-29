Fashion fans are all saying the same thing about Alexa Chung's throwback fashion photo

Alexa Chung just pulled on every fashion fan's nostalgic heartstrings and now we’re all reminiscing about the good old days of fun fashion.

The model posted to her Instagram a throwback photo of her younger self sitting on a velvet couch, donning a messy side-fringed bob, a graphic tee, denim mini shorts and a lime green skull necklace.

Alexa captioned the post “TBT NYC. Holographic skull necklace, denim hotpants, Cobain hair and a sofa named “Sofia”. It was the best of times…”

And it seems fans would agree that it really was the "best of times", many flocking to comments to express their love for the OG influencer commenting things like “God teenage me wanted to be this so badly” while others referred to her 2013 book titled it saying “oh Alexa, you’ll forever be the IT girl!”

© Instagram / @alexachung Another memory lane Insta pic which in the caption says "This brown velvet dress I probably got from Beyond Retro on Brick Lane. It was floor length so I hacked it off and hemmed it up with gaffer tape on the inside"

Alexa Chung has forever been a poster girl of effortless sartorial style. Her book titled It shaped a generation, while her self-titled ready-to-wear line ALEXACHUNG influenced a world of ballet flat-wearing, Peter Pan collar enthusiasts and we wouldn't have it any other way.

In light of Alexa's trip down memory lane, we couldn't help but take a deep dive into the archives and reminisce on a few of our favourite AC eras.

Her knee-high socks at Glastonbury era Alexa was and still is a Glasto fan which of course means her festival ‘fit’s are unmatched. In 2008 the author, founder and style maven donned a pair of knee-high socks with muddy Wellington boots, itty bitty denim shorts, a stripe shirt and a leather jacket. © Martin Fraser

© Dave M. Benett Her DJ dungaree era To add to her long list of accolades, once upon a time, Alexa was a DJ (as if I couldn’t love her anymore). Aside from her DJ appearances at new openings, collection launches and London a-list parties, Alexa was also firmly in her dungaree era, and that meant dungarees passed as a party ‘fit.

Her red carpet Feather PJ’s era Before feathers were coined cool, Alexa was donning them on the red carpet, complete with a pair of silky pyjamas. This look that she wore to the 2016 Fashion Awards is possibly one of her best outfit ensembles to date. © Samir Hussein

© Dimitrios Kambouris Her winged eyeliner era Real ones will remember Alexa’s iconic winged eyeliner look and will probably more vividly remember trying to recreate the look in their childhood bedroom. Alexa was so renowned for her eye look that it even led to a collaboration with then-popular makeup brand Eyeko.

Her ballet flat era (which she’s still in) Before ballet flats were trending amongst the stylistic elite, Alexa was donning them with jeans, hot pants, dresses, pyjamas and practically any outfit since the mid-2000s. Alexa recently wore a pair of red-hot flats to the Simone Rocha show during LFW. © Dave Benett

All in all, it's safe to say that Miss Alexa Chung has had a monumental impact on fashion lovers around the world and she's not done influencing wardrobes just yet.