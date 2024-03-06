Millie Bobby Brown perfects spring dressing in pink mini dress and knee high boots combo

The final day of Paris Fashion Week certainly sent the AW24 fashion month out with a bang.

From Sydney Sweeney wearing sequinned underwear as trousers at Miu Miu to Monégasque royal Charlotte Casiraghi oozing retro royal glamour at the Chanel show, the fashion on the front row was truly noteworthy.

© Getty Millie gave feminine dressing a rebellious edge at the Louis Vuitton show

Bringing the spring fashion inspo alongside Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett and Cynthia Erivo at the Louis Vuitton show was Millie Bobby Brown. The Gen Z fashion icon and Stranger Things actress wore the coolest dress and boots combo, giving feminine dressing a rugged edge.

Proving that the Barbiecore trend isn't going anywhere for 2024, she stunned in a bubblegum pink mini dress with a plunge neck, a sleeveless silhouette and contrasting orange detailing, amping up the dopamine-inducing cheerfulness of her look.

Instead of opting for footwear from a similar colour palette, Millie opted for a contrasting pair of black knee-high boots, steeped in rebelliousness. She finished off the look with a press stud 'logomania' Louis Vuitton belt, and a slicked-back bun that allowed her Y2K-approved chunky hoop earrings to take centre stage.

Millie's look touched on trends from multiple eras, which was the exact premise of Louis Vuitton's AW24 collection.

To acknowledge his 10-year tenure as Creative Director of the French Maison, Nicolas Ghesquière used this collection as an opportunity to reflect and presented it at Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris - the same place at which he showcased his debut collection a decade ago.

"In this exploration of introspection, memories resurface as a stratification of emotions, reflections, and references..." the brand explains on its website, "A special collection that, while situated in the seasonality of Fall-Winter 2024-2025, also bears witness to a decade of fashion."

