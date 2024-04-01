Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily James' best red carpet moments of all time
Lily James' best red carpet moments of all time

The Pam & Tommy star has proven she's a versatile style muse for special occasions

2 minutes ago
Lily James best red carpet moments
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
British actress and all round style icon Lily James knows a thing or two about major red carpet moments.

The Pam & Tommy actress is recognised for her sartorial choices that are as elegant as they are contemporary, and she uses occasions such as the BAFTAs, Fashion Awards and film premieres to prove her fashion prowess in the likes of Versace, Tamara Ralph and Valentino, showcasing the impressive versatility of her style file.

Scroll on to see some of her best red carpet looks of all time...

The Finalmente l'Alba premiere

Lily James stunned at the premiere of "Finalmente l'Alba" in Rome© Ernesto Ruscio

Lily looked every inch the English rose in a dramatic textured gown from Valentino's 23/24 Haute Couture Collection - a fitting label to wear to celebrate the release of the Italian period drama in Rome.

Fashion Awards 2023

Lily James wearing navy gown© Getty

She was a vision of elegance at the Fashion Awards 2023 in a stunning midnight-hued Miu Miu dress.

Met Gala 2023

Lily James served gothic glamour in a custom strapless gown by Tamara Ralph and jewellery by De Beers © John Shearer

She served gothic glamour in a custom strapless gown by Tamara Ralph and jewellery by De Beers.

Oscars Afterparty 2023

Lily James attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage,)© Karwai Tang

At the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2023, she oozed dramatic elegance in a powder pink custom Versace gown. 

The 2023 BAFTAs

Lily James poses during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)© Dominic Lipinski

In what may be her most memorable look of all time, the Pam & Tommy actress rocked up to BAFTAs in a stunning Tamara Ralph gown featuring structured "spider web" detailing across the chest.

Fashion Awards 2022

Lily James attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein

Lily looked every inch the fairytale princess at the 2022 Fashion Awards in an ethereal gown from Rodarte.

Met Gala 2022

Lily James attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)© Jeff Kravitz

Lily wore a daring see-through cut-out dress from Versace at the 2022 Met Gala.

