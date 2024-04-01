Lily James' best red carpet moments of all time

British actress and all round style icon Lily James knows a thing or two about major red carpet moments.

The Pam & Tommy actress is recognised for her sartorial choices that are as elegant as they are contemporary, and she uses occasions such as the BAFTAs, Fashion Awards and film premieres to prove her fashion prowess in the likes of Versace, Tamara Ralph and Valentino, showcasing the impressive versatility of her style file.

Scroll on to see some of her best red carpet looks of all time...

The Finalmente l'Alba premiere © Ernesto Ruscio Lily looked every inch the English rose in a dramatic textured gown from Valentino's 23/24 Haute Couture Collection - a fitting label to wear to celebrate the release of the Italian period drama in Rome.

Fashion Awards 2023 © Getty She was a vision of elegance at the Fashion Awards 2023 in a stunning midnight-hued Miu Miu dress.



Met Gala 2023 © John Shearer She served gothic glamour in a custom strapless gown by Tamara Ralph and jewellery by De Beers.



Oscars Afterparty 2023 © Karwai Tang At the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2023, she oozed dramatic elegance in a powder pink custom Versace gown.

The 2023 BAFTAs © Dominic Lipinski In what may be her most memorable look of all time, the Pam & Tommy actress rocked up to BAFTAs in a stunning Tamara Ralph gown featuring structured "spider web" detailing across the chest.

Fashion Awards 2022 © Samir Hussein Lily looked every inch the fairytale princess at the 2022 Fashion Awards in an ethereal gown from Rodarte.