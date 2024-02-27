Jennifer Lopez perfects the Mob Wife aesthetic in a slinky leather ensemble

If there’s one A-Lister in this world that embodies the newly famed mob wife aesthetic to a tee it’s JLo, and her recent leather ensemble proves exactly that.

Earlier this morning Jen took to her Instagram account to show off her all-brown ensemble, leaving all 253 million of her followers in awe.

© Instagram / @jlo The mob wife aesthetic looks good on you Jen!

The outfit in question consisted of an autumnal-toned slim leather skirt, a plunging neckline leather vest top in a deep chocolate shade, sheer tights, patent brown heels and a floor-length textured coat. Jen accessorised her look with a hot cocoa-hued croc-print Birkin bag, a diamond necklace and oversized gold spherical earrings. She tied the whole look together with a glossy nude lip and loosely curled locks.

The look caused quite a commotion in the comment section, with many friends and fans leaving heart emojis and “wow stunning” comments.

© Instagram / @jlo Jen shared a close-up of her glam and jewels

She sported the glamorous and opulent look to celebrate the recent release of her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which launched today on Amazon Prime.

The new doco, which already has an 8.2/10 rating on IMDB, follows Jen as she independently produces her ninth studio album This Is Me... Now, a project dedicated to her twenty-year journey to self-love.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the new flick to drop ever since she stepped out in her astrologically charged, Zuhair Murad zodiac gown at the film's premiere earlier this month and they were not left disappointed. One 10-star review praised the award-winning actress and artist, commenting that “Her resilience and character shines through. It is so interesting that she is this grounded and full of self-love now and could probably be on her own, but now she is married to her soulmate!”

We’re yet to watch Jen's new film but if the fan reviews are anything to go by, we’ll be parking up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and a box of tissues ASAP.