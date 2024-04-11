Gigi Hadid just wore spring 2024's coolest Adidas trainers

The queen of model-off-duty style Gigi Hadid has proved once again that Adidas Gazelles are her go-to trainer, this time sporting a fun green and blue colourway which are perfect for spring.

The mother, model and founder of cashmere brand Guest In Residence showed off her beloved kicks on the brand’s Instagram yesterday, pairing the dark green suede and blue striped Gazelles with a pair of white and red striped sport socks, neon green bikini bottoms, a cream knit cardigan, crochet bucket hat and a stack of funky necklaces.

The image was posted to debut the cashmere brand's new summer drop of cultivated styles which launched online today.

It has become common knowledge that Gigi loves a casually cool ensemble. When she’s not on official supermodel business, dressed up to the nines for a red carpet appearance or opening catwalk shows for notable designers, she often opts for slouchy jeans, cashmere cardigans and a pair of trusty, usually brightly hued trainers.

Late last month she was spotted on a Whole Foods grocery run in NYC, donning an all-black coat and leggings ensemble with a pair of vibrant cherry red Adidas Originals Gazelle trainers.

Just weeks before her seriously chic supermarket trip she was spotted with her beau Brad grabbing lunch in the Big Apple, this time swapping out her Gazelles for a pair of burgundy Wales Bonner Adidas Samba's.

She was once again spotted outside the Guest In Residence’s Bond Street store, sporting a pair of white trousers, an oversized deep brown leather jacket, a green knit slung over her shoulders and a pair of black-soled Adidas Skate Samba’s.

It’s gotten to the point in this Gigi and Adidas love affair where we can’t help but wonder if a collaboration of some sort is on the horizon, because who better to create a new colourway than Adidas trainer's number one fan?

Hypothetically if the pair did join forces, would you cop?