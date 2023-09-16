Sofia Richie just wore the coolest Lionel Richie graphic tee, and now we want one

Sofia Richie’s style agenda is currently one of the most coveted on the planet.

Whether it’s her ultra chic manicures, her ‘quiet luxury’ wardrobe or her £9600 rare handbag, she is 2023’s go-to It-girl for all things fashion and beauty.

Her latest get-up isn’t exactly what we’d to see expect on her style agenda, but her epic ‘Lionel Richie’ graphic t-shirt that pays homage to her legendary singer father, is actually bang on trend.

Lionel Richie shared Sofia's selfie on his story

Lionel hosted the final performance of his ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ North American tour supported by Earth, Wind and Fire (currently wishing we lived across the Atlantic) on Friday in Los Angeles, where Sofia and her older sister Nicole Richie stepped out to support their dad at his show.

Talk about dressing for the occasion. Sofia wore a white crew neck long-sleeved t-shirt with ‘Lionel Richie’ scrawled in blue and orange writing. The tee boasted the coolest black and white retro image of Lionel with an afro, and the words ‘All Night Long’ down the side. She paired it with double hooped dangle earrings and straight-leg satin trousers.

Fashion designer Nicolas Bijan also wore the same shirt as Sofia.

© Instagram/@Nicolasbijan Fashion designer and family friend Nicolas Bijan also wore the same shirt

Graphic tees have made a dramatic comeback (like many old-school fashion trends) in 2023. Back in March, actress Lily James received a Beatles t-shirt for her birthday which featured an image of The Beatles in their iconic vibrant military-inspired outfits.

© Instagram Lily James wore a Beatles t-shirt on her birthday

Emily Ratajkowski also wore a black T-shirt earlier this year which featured white lettering across the centre which read "Jennifer's Body", in reference to the 2009 horror-comedy film of the same name. It was adorned with a red heart-shaped motif, in which stood a depiction of the picture's main character Jennifer, played by Megan Fox.

© Instagram Emily Ratajkowski wore a graphic tee which referenced an iconic Megan Fox film role

Wimbledon released a capsule collection with Ralph Lauren to celebrate this year’s tennis championships and graphic t-shirts in its signature white blue and green hues were an integral part of the collection.

© Neil Mockford Olivia Rodrigo wore a Pat Benata graphic tee

Most recently, Gen-Z It-girl Olivia Rodrigo wore a Pat Benata graphic tee and a grey mini skirt, finished off with square toe Mary Janes and long white socks whilst promoting her new album Gutz in London. A look that was absolutely Hailey Bieber approved.

We're wondering if Lionel adapted his lyrics last night to 'Hello, is it graphic tee you're looking for?'...