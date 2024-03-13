Emily Blunt just wore a crop top and trainers on the red carpet

On Sunday, Emily Blunt stole the show at the 2024 Oscars and perfected It-girl glamour in a sequinned cream gown from Schiaparelli's SS24 couture collection, paired with a lavish stack of Tiffany & Co. platinum and diamond jewellery.

Just two days later, the Oppenheimer actress and wife of The Office star John Krasinski has proven her incredible fashion versatility by opting for a crop top and a pair of trainers on the red carpet at the 2024 SXSW conference in Texas.

© Getty Emily attended The Fall Guy premiere as part of the 2024 SXSW Conference

The British fashion muse stepped out at the event in Austin for the world premiere of her latest project Fall Guy - an action movie loosely based on the 1980s TV series also starring Barbie's Ryan Gosling. Emily wore a monochromatic argyle crop top featuring a cardigan-style overlay. Structured shoulder pads and statement gold buttons gave her off-duty style top a red-carpet-approved feel. She paired her striking top with black Y2K-approved low-rise trousers.

An ab-baring outfit on the red carpet is not exactly groundbreaking (remember the upper torso trend that Zendaya and every other A-lister championed in 2022?), but Emily completely shocked fashion fans by wearing bright white chunky trainers. Her entire look demonstrated her commitment to a fashion-forward style agenda, wearing an outfit that is otherwise casual and elevating it to make it premiere-worthy

© Getty Emily posed with her co-star Ryan Reynolds who also opted for a casual 'fit

A slicked-back pony and dramatic diamond drop earrings finished off her cool-girl-approved look.

Emily's outfit was a far cry from Sydney Sweeney's, who is also at the South by Southwest conference. The Madame Web actress attended the premiere of her new horror movie Immaculate, which debuts in cinemas on March 22, wearing a bridal-approved custom lace gown by Richard Quinn, featuring satin drop sleeves. Giving the look her signature sartorial twist, she added a pair of thigh-high lace stockings which she wore over white court heels.

Talk about getting you a girl who can both...