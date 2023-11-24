Alexa Chung, Lila Moss, Maya Jama: The Best Dressed at Vogue's Forces for Change dinner

The last Thursday of November is, of course, Thanksgiving. And this year our sartorial souls are thankful for British Vogue's 2023 Forces for Change party that took place at The Maine Mayfair last night, boasting an unsurprisingly glamorous guest list.

“Forces for Change was established with the explicit intention of spotlighting the individuals across fashion and politics and sport and activism and sustainability who are driving positive change,” the publication explained.

babThe cause was first launched in the September 2019 issue which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex. "I’m honoured to have this very special issue recognized," Meghan said at the time. "Creating 'Forces for Change' with Edward was an opportunity to have the September issue of Vogue reflect the world as we see it—beautiful and strong in its diversity. "

This year the fashion on display was as eccentric, diverse and captivating as ever. From Maya Jama in head-to-toe leather to Rita Ora in a sheer face mask, Alexa Chung making a case for trench coat print dresses and Leah Williamson nailing party season ballet flats, here are some of the best-dressed guests from the evening:

Maya Jama

© Karwai Tang Maya Jama

Catwoman chic. Maya captured attention in a figure-hugging PVC jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and court heels.

Emma Weymouth

© Karwai Tang Emma Weymouth

The stylish aristocrat wore a cherry-print spaghetti-strap gown from Dolce and Gabbana featuring a sultry low back and corset-style fastening.

Munroe Bergdorf

© Dave Benett Munroe Bergdorf

Proving the power of 'less is more', Munroe dazzled in a velvet black halterneck dress with a sweetheart neckline, paired with black court shoes.

MORE: Meghan Markle makes a major change to her makeup in red carpet return

READ: Margot Robbie stuns in sultry sheer corset at Saltburn premiere

Lila Moss

© Dave Benett Lila Moss

Kate Moss' daughter oozed cool-girl glam in a monochrome Saint Laurent mini dress paired with sheer tights.

Leomie Anderson

© Karwai Tang Leomie Anderson

Former Hello! Fashion cover girl Leomie wore a red bandeau mini dress from eBay paired with a black fluffy jacket and sandal heels.

Leah Williamson

© Kate Green Leah Williamson

Leah made the case for ballet flats on the red carpet and nailed it. She opted for a Norma Kamali off-the-shoulder mini dress paired with black ballerinas.

READ: Met Gala 2024: Everything you need to know about the unusual 'Sleeping Beauties' theme



Rita Ora

© Karwai Tang Rita Ora

We can always count on Rita for a showstopping look. She wore a sheer dress with an asymmetrical hem complete with floral embroidery and a black face mask.

Lil Simz

© Dave Benett Little Simz

Musician and Top Boy actress Little Simz opted for a trench coat style dress paired with leather boots.

Alexa Chung

© Karwai Tang Alexa Chung

In another trench coat-inspired look, Alexa wore a long-sleeved satin dress from Loewe's AW23 collection paired with grey court heels and a Prada bag.