I'm a fashion writer and these are the best handbag brands to instantly uplift any outfit

A sleek handbag has the power to transform and elevate any outfit and when it comes to wardrobe investments, a staple handbag is always worth it. People are usually either team shoes or team bags - but who says you can’t be both?!
Choosing the right one, and more importantly, looking after it well, results in it being a lifetime piece. With that in mind, it does make it harder to choose which piece to invest in as it needs to have a timeless appeal so it will last you through the years, and not be stowed at the back of your wardrobe, untouched.
As the fashion industry is shifting and prices are on the rise in every aspect of life, a luxury designer bag may not be in reach for everyone. Whether you want to go all-out and splurge on a luxury designer piece, or you’re after a more affordable option that will easily be mistaken for a designer item, I’ve rounded up my top 18 brands and their staple bags to have on your radar ahead of your next purchase.
The Row
Established in 2006 by former actresses, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row is the go-to brand for timeless luxury. Focussing on simplistic designs with subtle attitudes, the brand oozes elegance and their pieces are made with uncompromising quality at the forefront. They are the pioneer for the quiet luxury trend that shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The house stays away from trends and instead opts for classic capsule pieces that will be mainstays in your wardrobe.
Bottega Veneta
Founded in 1966 in Vicenza, Italy by Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro, the brand's strong heritage was based on high-quality leather accessories and shoes. Their current Creative Director, Matthieu Blazy, has been with the brand since 2021 and has redefined a new direction for them since Daniel Lee’s departure. It feels as if he has taken the brand back to a house and created new defining house codes along with it.
Saint Laurent
The luxury eponymous brand was founded in 1961 by Yves Saint Laurent and his business partner, Pierre Berge, after learning his trade under Christian Dior. Initially a Haute Couture brand, they launched ready-to-wear in 1966. Following Hedi Slimane’s appointment in 2012, he shortened the name to Saint Laurent.
Fendi
Founded in 1925 in Rome by Adele and Edoardo Fendi, the brand quickly catapulted into the international fashion scene. In 1965 Karl Lagerfeld was appointed Artistic Director of the brand, a role he held until his passing in 2019, Silvia Venturini is currently Creative Director of accessories, menswear and childrenswear at the brand and is the only family member still working there. As a third generation of the Fendi family, it really emphasises and hones in on their core founding family heritage of the brand.
Jacquemus
It’s hard to believe that the cult luxury label was only founded in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus when he was just 19, launching the label a year after his mother’s passing with her maiden name. His sensational marketing methods quickly led to the rise of the label: he staged a protest at Vogue’s Fashion Night Out party with girls in his wool sweaters and miniskirts held up cardboard signs reading ‘We Want Jacquemus!’, resulting in it making it onto TV. And the rest, is as they say, history.
Loewe
Since his appointment as Creative Director in 2013, Jonathan Anderson has been credited for the revival of the luxury brand, originally founded in 1846, and spearheading the brand through a major rejuvenation and redesign of its identity. He has made the designs more covetable and is responsible for their modern classics that we know and love, predominantly their bags.
Celine by Hedi Slimane
Originally founded in Paris in 1945 by Celiné and Richard Vipiana as a made-to-measure children’s shoe brand, it evolved into women’s ready-to-wear in 1960 and became part of the LVMH group in 1996, solidifying itself in the luxury market. Phoebe Philo took the helm as Creative Director in 2008, who helped make the brand's bags as covetable as they are today. She was replaced by Hedi Slimane in 2018, who is still at the brand now.
Givenchy
Hubert Givenchy founded his own namesake label in 1952 after working under Elsa Schiaparelli and eventually working his way to an Artistic Director position. In 1953, Givenchy met Audrey Hepburn and the two instantly hit it off, which sparked a partnership and friendship. His most well-known garment was the black dress he created for her to wear in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Givenchy’s handbags and purses have long been amongst the most covetable and their cultural impact has been cemented.
Acne Studios
Swedish label Acne Studios is not simply a fashion brand. Stylist Jonny Johansson founded the brand with three friends, initially as an advertising agency called ACNE, evolving into film production, clothing and video games. Acne Studios now sells ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, magazines, books and furnishing objects.
Strathberry
Strathberry, the Edinburgh-based label, was founded in 2013 by husband-and-wife team Guy and Leanne Hundleby. Their minimalist and contemporary designs, featuring their signature bar closure, ensures their bags are instantly recognisable and ooze elegance. Royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are long-term fans of the brand, having been spotted wearing them on a number of occasions.
Wandler
Elza Wandler launched her namesake label in 2017. The Dutch brand specialises in luxury leather accessories and is a go-to amongst fashion insiders for cult finds. The designs are minimalistic, yet still feminine, making them a must-have versatile piece for your wardrobe.
Manu Atelier
Women-led brand, Manu Atelier, created their brand after growing up in one of Turkey’s most important leather artisan workshops watching their father design and create handbags. The contemporary cult brand favours quality over quantity and their modern designs on classic shapes have them sought after.
J&M Davidson
Founded in London’s Notting Hill in 1984 by photographer and designer duo, John and Monique Davidson, the brand has come a long way. It began with a belt that was inspired by equestrian bridles, and has evolved into a brand that combines creative artistry with functionality. Moving into handbags, luggage, leather goods and capsule collections of RTW, the brand has kept its timeless elegance and contemporary aesthetics.
Dragon Diffusion
A brand based around handcrafted woven leather bags. As a slightly more understated and lowkey brand, There are no logos or loud embellishments, think more timeless totes. All handmade and dyed using natural vegetable dyes, the brand draws inspiration from weaving traditions all over the world.
Ganni
Copenhagen based brand, Ganni, is known and loved for their bright, statement prints and contemporary designs, different to the usual Scandi style of minimalism and usually includes a lot of black. Proudly sporting a B-Corp certificate, the brand strives for sustainability in an industry that thrives on newness and over-consumption.
DeMellier
London-based label, DeMellier was founded by Mireia Llusia-Lindh and combines her Spanish and French heritage through their designs. Their polished and premium styles have fast become a go-to favourite handbag brand for fashion insiders. For every purchase made, DeMellier has a permanent initiative of giving back to ‘A Bag, A Life’, a charity that funds lifesaving vaccinations and medical treatments for children, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages.
Mulberry
Founder Roger Saul established the brand in 1971 at his kitchen table in Somerset with just £500 from his mother. The logo, designed by his sister, and brand name Mulberry came from trees he passed on his way to school. The first designs for the brand were leather belts, and eventually lead onto bags and womenswear. A quintessentially British brand, it’s a known and loved go-to handbag brand.
Charles & Keith
Singaporean fashion brand Charles & Keith began as a single footwear shop and have grown into the international success that they are now. Embracing their Asian roots through their designs, they offer contemporary and modern styles that breath a new fresh take into today’s accessories. The founding brothers grew up helping their parents run a footwear store, so are no strangers to the trade.
How we chose:
- Style and variety: Whilst writing this piece, I researched the brands best-selling, core handbags from their collections. The selections vary in design but they are united by the fact they have a certain timeless quality and appeal, and can be styled in multiple ways.
- Price: Variety is key, and therefore each piece has been carefully selected based on longevity, investment and price points. Whilst there are some of our favourite designer labels included, we have also included some more purse friendly options.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
