I tried on wedding guest dresses that cost under £100, here are the ones that look most expensive

Ready or not, wedding season is upon us - and I, for one, am definitely feeling the latter.

This year I have two destination weddings, scheduled just a week apart, in two different countries. Oh, and did I mention they're both three-day affairs?

Whilst my math skills might not match up to my fashion sense, I can confidently confirm that a total of six outfits is needed, and swiftly...

I'm all for recycling outfits, exploring second-hand options, and embracing rental platforms, but sometimes circumstances dictate the need for a fresh, budget-friendly addition to the wardrobe.

Navigating the sea of wedding guest dresses can be daunting, especially without a specific theme to guide the way. And if facing constraints of time, budget, or personal style, finding the perfect dress for less than £100 is no small feat. After trying on numerous options, I've uncovered some gems that strike the balance between style and affordability, ensuring you look and feel your best without breaking the bank (leaving more money for the celebratory drinks at the bar)...

How I Chose:

Style: From chic cocktail dresses to flowing maxi gowns, soft pastel hues or vibrant floral patterns, I tried to find a mixture of pieces that were on trend yet varied enough to suit any kind of wedding style, theme or destination.

Quality: It's important to note that I tried on an array of dresses, but only the best in terms of quality and design made the cut.

Price: As this piece is based on affordability, each piece is under £100, or available for under £100 with a discount available at the time of publishing.

Best all-rounder Obsessed is not the word. With a price point of £92, I admit, I was sceptical about this piece because it looked so incredible online, but I'd say it looks even better when trying it on. The material is such good quality, and I love how the cut-outs at the front fall into a larger cut-out at the back. Plus, the elastic around the sleeve cuffs allows you to bunch the sleeves up as much as you desire. Perfect for any occasion has never rang more true... Evie Ruffle Maxi Dress - Pretty Lavish £92.00 AT PRETTY LAVISH

Olivia Maxi Dress - Forever New Get 15% off your first order by signing up to the mailing list

£110.00 AT FOREVER NEW Best for: cocktail attire Trust me when I say, there is no way your fellow guests will guess this cost you around the £100 mark. The silhouette is universally flattering, shaped around the body and the loose-fitting skirt, it's the perfect balance between a floaty maxi and a figure-skimming midi. I also love how the skirt is sheer from around the knees down, adding a sultry touch that is still sophisticated. Plus. it's perfect for those, like me, who need to wear a bra. Heading to a wedding or a cocktail-themed soirée? Look no further than this dress.

Best for: a destination wedding For the price of this dress, it's so chic and the design could compete with those splattered across the SS24 runways. Tangerine hues are a major trend for this, as demonstrated by Fendi, Missoma and SportMax to name a few, and the burnt orange colourway of this dress is great for wearing it without feeling too overpowering. I love the corsage detailing at the neck and hip, giving this classic high-neck silhouette an air of fashion-forward detailing. Rust Corsage High Neck - River Island £65.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Capri Strapless Pleated Dress - Forever New Get 15% off your first order by signing up to the mailing list

£110.00 AT FOREVER NEW Best for: day to night Another dress that could be slotted into a runway show and nobody would notice (other than perhaps the collection designers...). This stunning dress is giving major Tove vibes, for quite literally a small fraction of the price. The asymmetrical drop waist is so chic and the pleated skirt completely elevates it. Sofia Richie would approve... Whether you pair it with flat sandals, a shoulder bag and gold jewellery or designer heels, a statement bag and lashings of diamond jewellery, this piece can be worn so many ways.

Best for: timelessness The perfect example of less is more. Amongst all the ruffles, floral frocks and bold colours that adorn wedding guest dress agendas, sometimes nothing quite beats a pared-back, 90s-approved midi dress in elegant gold. This versatile dress can be worn over and over, just switch out your summer sandals for boots and a blazer in the colder months for a sophisticated evening look. Piper midaxi dress - Pretty Lavish £65.00 AT PRETTY LAVISH

