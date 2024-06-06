Alexa Chung's velvet micro shorts and mary janes are a match made in fashion heaven

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Dior 2025 Cruise Show was a sartorial extravaganza, where fashionistas gathered to flaunt their highland-approved elegance amidst the lush splendour of Scotland's Drummond Castle in Perthshire.

Among the style mavens, Alexa Chung's ensemble was a true showstopper, proving once again that she’s the reigning queen of chic.

Alexa’s outfit was a masterstroke in mixing textures. Her long, black velvet coat was worn over a crisp white shirt that whispered sophistication. Accessorising with a stylish logo laden Dior handbag that was as practical as it was chic, Alexa once again showcased her knack for mixing pieces. The bag added a dash of colour while seamlessly blending into the overall aesthetic.

© @alexachung/Instagram The bag envy is real...

However, the pièce de résistance? Micro velvet mini shorts that screamed boldness and style in equal measure. It was as if Jane Birkin decided to crash a Highland reel, and boy, did she make an entrance.

“Throughout my twenties I almost exclusively wore hot pant,” Chung told Financial Times earlier this year. "The short-shorts I want to wear now are tailored to perfection and teamed with a power shoulder. They’re sexy burgundy leather, or businessy black twill and worn with killer heels rather than biker boots. They evoke Roxy Music, Saint Laurent and Grace Jones. They’re seedier and more powerful."

© @alexachung/Instagram The patent mary janes finished off the look

Those micro shorts were a daring choice, staying true to Alexa’s penchant for pushing fashion boundaries. "The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show,” explains H Fashion’s Orion Scott, “Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite."

The luxurious texture of the velvet shorts added a layer of opulence, while her patent leather mary janes kept the look streamlined and sharp.

© Arnold Jerocki The style icon stunned in Dior

Classic, glossy, and utterly charming, the shoes were the sartorial cherry on top. Their sleek finish played off the rich velvet shorts beautifully, creating a tantalising dance of textures and grounding the outfit with a touch of timeless elegance.