Animal print is back: Here’s how the fashion girls are styling it now

Yes, you heard me right. The once-cheugy animal print is doing the rounds yet again and fashion fanatics and A-list celebs can’t get enough.

First introduced to the fashion world back in the early ’20s, when wealthy tastemakers wore a variety of (real) animal prints to let passers-by know that they were a part of society's elite, the printed textile quickly became one of the fashion world's most constant trends.

MORE: Meet the hot new sneaker set to trump the Adidas Samba

RELATED: Alexa Chung stuns in a dazzling metallic disc dress at the Fashion Awards 2023

© Instagram Miss Chung loves an animal print in all variations

Rising to fame yet again in the late 60s during the Bohemian movement and was thrust into popularity by the likes of Jackie Kennedy. The trend managed to stick around right through the 70s and 80s, beloved by rockstars, rave goers and catwalk models. But it was the '90s that saw the flamboyant print in its prime, donned by some of the world's most famous musicians and bands, fashion icons and celebrities (we’re looking at you Naiomi Campbell.)

Now, 100 years on from the print's first inception in the fashion world, the beloved print is doing the rounds yet again and we’re not even the slightest bit mad.

In a world where a minimalist aesthetic is at an all-time high, we thought we’d call on our nearest and dearest fashion elites to see how they style the bold print in 2023:

Ashley Graham

Late last month model, body activist and mother of three sported a glamorous sheer cheetah print gown to accept her award for GQ Portugal's International Female Model of the Year. Keeping things classy, Ashley wore black lingerie underneath her frock to match the long velvet bow ties adorned on each shoulder.

Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham's model girlfriend Mia Regan recently stepped out in a giraffe print coat whilst attending an event with Prada. She paired her long coat with a pair of chunky black lace-ups and bobby socks, channelling her inner grunge girl.

Bárbara Santiago

Instagram influencer and style muse Bárbara Santiago and her Damson Madder leopard print jeans is the love affair we didn't know we needed. Going all out, the influencer styled her printed pants with a striped sweater, brown boots and a bold pearl necklace.

Alexa Chung

Known for clashing prints and colours together, Alexa Chung is a certified animal print stan. In an Instagram post shared earlier this year, the model, muse and mogul sported a brown zebra print dress with a nude lip, defining the ‘cool girl’ aesthetic.

Izzi

Possibly the coolest fashion influencer on the scene right now, @izzipoopi is cooler than cool. Usually opting for a more avant-garde style, the influencer kept things relatively casual whilst out and about in NYC, pairing her fluffy faux-fur animal print coat with a pair of turned-up jeans, beige boots and a white t-shirt.

Cat Patterson

Ganni girls know that to be in the Ganni club, you have to wear at least one animal print item with every outfit. Colourful content creator Cat paired her animal print Ganni dress with possibly the most adorable shoes I've ever seen and a matching blush pink bag.

Kate Moss

If Kate Moss is wearing it then we just know it’s a trend worth wearing ourselves. Earlier this year the icon was seen en route to a charity fundraiser in a rather striking animal print jumpsuit, proving that you can wear the bold print just about anywhere.