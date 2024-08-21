Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan takes goth-chic dressing for a spin

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Coined in the social media sphere as one of Gen Z’s most stylish moguls, Mia Regan and her wardrobe is never one to disappoint and her recent emo-chic look proved just that.

Stepping out yesterday in New York City to attend the world premiere of The Crow, a new action fantasy silverscreen flick starring FKA Twigs and Barbarian actor Bill Skarsgård, Mia leaned into her inner Wednesday Addams for the evening, making a case for goth-chic dressing.

© Getty We're living for this new style era

For the occasion, Mia decided on a statement strapless leather belted top from Jean Paul Gaultier and a sleek black maxi skirt which she paired with a set of patent black chunky Maison Margiela Tabi heels.

© Getty Subtle coloured smokey eye looks are about to be huge

Keeping on theme with the black carpet dress code, Mia opted for a sultry makeup look, consisting of a deep burgundy-hued matte lip shade and subtle smokey eye with hints of red to match her striking pout. We can’t know for sure, but Mia may have turned to her former boyfriend Romeo Beckham's mother's makeup range Victoria Beckham Beauty for the occasion as she’s publicly known to use multiple products from the range on the daily.

Mia, who is known for her eclectic stylised Instagram feed fuelled with an abundance of cool-girl style inspo wasn’t the only A-Lister of the night who opted for an all-black look.

© Getty FKA Twigs is the Queen of eclectic dressing

Certified weird girl FKA Twigs, who plays the part of Shelley Webster in the film, a married woman who’s past demons of her dark past catch up with her and her husband to result in a brutal murder, opted for a silky vintage Giorgio Armani strappy halterneck gown, complete with a half shaved head look and a striking septum piercing.

MORE: Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice wardrobe is a lesson in emo-chic dressing

RELATED: Alexa Chung's micro mini LBD is the ultimate wardrobe essential

Mia and FKA Twigs join the likes of Jenna Ortega, known for her starring role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, who over the last few weeks has been serving up a flurry of gothic looks while on the official press tour for her new Tim Burton film Beetlejuice.

As they say, “three makes a trend” which leads us to believe Mia, FKA Twigs and Jenna are coining this season an emo-girl-autumn, so dust off your platform docs, kohl eyeliner and fishnet stockings and get ready…