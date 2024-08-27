Emily Ratajkowski's date night look is a romantic take on tenniscore

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Date night dressing is Emily Ratajkowski’s forte.

Be it a romantic evening out on the town or a swanky soirée spent alongside girlfriends, the 33-year-old knows how to throw together an outfit ripe for after-dark hours.

On Sunday, the model shared a polaroid image depicting herself sporting a particularly European-coded evening look.

A cream halterneck dress was the outfit in question. Featuring a red and silver trim, a mini silhouette and soft knitted construction and a plunging neckline, the garment embraced tenniscore-inspired themes, making them eveningwear appropriate.

© Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski The model married tenniscore and date night attire in a knitted halterneck dress

Emily styled the knit number with a coordinating red shoulder bag, complete with a crimson colourway and punkish studded detailing.

She wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened manner and accessorised with a simple gold coil necklace.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski’s army-chic outfit is ‘gorpcore’ personified

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski hops on the underwear as outerwear trend in Prada nightdress

It was thought that the buzz of tenniscore would quieten down following Wimbledon 2024, however, that may not be the case. According to H! Fashion’s Orion Scott: “This pristine and preppy tennis aesthetic, appealing to both sports enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike, has captured the imagination of many, amassing over 20 million views on TikTok.”

The 33-year-old's wardrobe is a marriage of low-key casual staples and uber-romantic silhouettes

Pleated mini skirts, all-white ensembles, trainers, twee ankle socks, collared polo shirts and headbands are all hero staples of the aesthetic - which took off following Luca Guadagnino’s hit film Challengers.

Emily’s date night attire follows on from another rendition worn last week. She was spotted in New York’s Lower East Side, opting for a grey mini dress featuring a sleeveless silhouette, an ash colourway, subtle side ruching and a slinky texture.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just showed us the cool-girl way to wear crochet

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski just celebrated her birthday in another itsy bitsy bikini

The My Body author paired the minimalist number with some black strappy heels and a black shoulder bag in a patent leather - mirroring Carrie Bradshaw’s outfit worn during a date with Vaughn Wysel.

The famed outfit was also recreated by Kendall Jenner last year. The American model stepped out in Paris wearing a fitted tank top dress in grey by Australian brand St Agni.