Emily Ratajkowski has a revenge dress moment in silk bridal gown

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emily Ratajkowski has mastered the art of making a statement through her sartorial choices, and her latest appearance puts a spin on her cool-girl-coded aesthetic.

The 33-year-old is synonymous with styling up sheer outfits, mini dresses and of course, micro bikinis from her personal brand, Inamorata.

This time the HighLow with EmRata host has opted for a demure silk slip dress by Staud, featuring a sleek silhouette and elegant draping. An elegant low-back and thigh-high leg split injected a touch of her signature daring style agenda.

Though etheral all-white dresses have been a major trend this summer, Emily's wedding-approved piece oozed "revenge dressing" vibes - her ethereal look channelled major confidence and allure, making it clear that she's in full control of her narrative - a motto she is globally recognised for.

© Instagram /@emrata Emily wore an etheral white bridal like dress by Staud

The OG revenge dresser was of course the late Princess Diana, who showed the-then Prince Charles what he was missing, the same evening he confessed to his adultery with Camilla Parker Bowles. Her black, off-the-shoulder midi dress by Christina Stambolian became her most symbolic outfit of all time.

Emily is also not one to shy away from proving she's in charge of her own life after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. She made headlines earlier this year by sharing her 'divorce rings' with her 30m Instagram followers.

© Instagram / @emrata She flaunted her 'divorce rings' on Instagram

She had the engagement ring given to her by her ex-husband Sebastian deconstructed and remade into two diamond rings with gold bands. Her original ring featured a pear-shaped and a princess-cut diamond, and her new rings boast the same pear-shaped cut and another with two extra diamonds fixed around a princess cut.

She married Sebastian on February 23, 2018 after only a few weeks of dating, and filed for divorce around July 2022 after rumours of infidelity. She revealed "I feel all the emotions," in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay."

Divorce has never looked so good.