Kate Winslet is a vision in fitted bridal white suit

Kate Winslet could have been a modern bride when she stepped out for the Munich Film Festival on Tuesday.

The star of The Holiday, 48, took to the turquoise carpet wearing a gorgeous fitted white suit comprised of a single-breasted jacket and figure-skimming floor-grazing trousers. Her suit jacket was worn buttoned-up without a camisole underneath.

© Getty Kate Winslet arrives for the CineMerit Award during the Munich Film Festival 2024 The Avatar star styled the white ensemble with a pair of tan suede heels with a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. Kate wore a pair of rose gold earrings which tied in with her copper-toned eyeshadow look and rosy pink lip.

© Getty Kate Winslet took to the turquoise carpet in Germany Her warm blonde bob was styled in loose beachy waves which framed her face effortlessly. Following her red carpet appearance, the star stepped inside for the CineMerit Award ceremony in the Deutsches Theater as part of the Munich Film Festival.

Kate's own bridal look The actress has been married three times. In 1998 she married the father of her daughter, Jim Threapleton. The pair split in 2001 and Kate went on to marry Sam Mendes in 2003. She parted ways with the stage director in 2011 and wed Edward Abel Smith the following year. © Getty Kate Winslet and Jim Threapleton got married in 1988 Her 1998 wedding dress was a far cry from her recent structured bridal white suit. She tied the knot in an ethereal boho gown from Alexander McQueen covered in beading and wore her hair in Pre-Raphaelite curls.

A woman in white © Getty Kate spoke onstage at The Regime FYC Event in leather leggings It isn't the first time the actress has worn bridal white workwear. Kate was spotted in June at The Regime FYC Event at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate her lead role in the political satire miniseries wearing a structured white blazer.

The garment featured a double-breasted silhouette with boxy shoulders and rolled-up sleeves. It was teamed with a pair of slinky leather leggings and a pair of killer flower-adorned kitten heels. © Getty Kate Winslet wore a structured white blazer The mother-of-three added a sense of cool with stacked gold jewellery and once again wore curls in her hair which were tossed to one side.

© Getty The actress re-styled her white blazer The Mare of Easttown actress showed she's not shy of a re-wear when she arrived at the New York premiere of The Regime at the Museum of Natural History wearing the same blazer.

Kate's evening looks © Getty Kate looked knockout at the BAFTAs When not donning white workwear, you can find The Dressmaker star in a slinky black evening dress. In May, Kate was seen on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall wearing a halterneck style teamed with stilettos and a chic updo.

© Getty Kate Winslet was joined by her daughter Mia Threapleton Her daughter and I am Ruth co-star Mia Threapleton, 23, joined her mother on the red carpet who wore a flattering halterneck jumpsuit with a grungy smokey eye.

© Karwai Tang Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet starred in I Am Ruth together In a 2022 interview with British Vogue, the Titanic star reflected on working with her daughter. "It was really extraordinary. It was very challenging for both of us – because obviously creating a mother-daughter story, there was inevitably going to be some areas of overlap, and we certainly know how to push each other’s buttons," she revealed. "Luckily, we’re incredibly close, and we’ve always had a fairly open relationship in terms of how we communicate."