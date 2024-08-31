Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult bring suave sophistication to fourth day of Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has entered its fourth day, and while we've already seen some of Hollywood's leading ladies like Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, and Cate Blanchett, for the fourth day it was time for the gents.

Jude Law and Nichols Hoult were leading the way for the festival's fourth day, for their upcoming crime thriller, The Order, which is based off the non-fiction book, The Silent Brotherhood.

See below for the stars who were out for day four…

1/ 3 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Jude Law Jude was just like a suave action star with the actor in a black suit jacket, white shirt and matching trousers.



2/ 3 © Daniele Venturelli Nicholas Hoult Nicholas will be Jude's adversary in their new film, and he rocked a stylish tan jacket with a white shirt and casual pair of jeans.

