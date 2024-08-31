Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult bring suave sophistication to fourth day of Venice Film Festival
Split image of Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult© Getty Images

These gents came to shine!

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
The Venice Film Festival has entered its fourth day, and while we've already seen some of Hollywood's leading ladies like Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, and Cate Blanchett, for the fourth day it was time for the gents.

Jude Law and Nichols Hoult were leading the way for the festival's fourth day, for their upcoming crime thriller, The Order, which is based off the non-fiction book, The Silent Brotherhood.

See below for the stars who were out for day four…

Jude Law in a black jacket and cream trousers© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Jude Law

Jude was just like a suave action star with the actor in a black suit jacket, white shirt and matching trousers.

Nicholas Hoult in a tan jacket, white shirt and denim jeans© Daniele Venturelli

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas will be Jude's adversary in their new film, and he rocked a stylish tan jacket with a white shirt and casual pair of jeans.

Camille Cottin walking in a white shirt and shorts© Jacopo Raule

Camille Cottin

It wasn't just at The Order photocall that people brought their glam, French actress Camille was spotted in Venice in a tiny pair of shorts and a white shirt as she took some time off.

