Emmy Awards 2024: The Best Beauty Looks from the 76th Ceremony

The 76th Emmy Awards took place last night at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together the best of television talent and a stunning array of beauty looks that captivated the red carpet.

Though each illustrious guest opted for various make up looks and elegant hairstyles, the evening was a showcase of timeless glamour.

Celebrities embraced a variety of trends, ranging from Old Hollywood glam like Selena Gomez to modern minimalism as demonstrated by Greta Lee, with each look perfectly complemented their sartorial attire for the evening. As always, the Emmys delivered not just entertainment but inspiration, with beauty choices that will undoubtedly influence the upcoming season’s trends.

H! Fashion shared the best beauty from the 76th Emmy Awards:

© Amy Sussman Selena Gomez Selena exuded classic glamour with a contemporary touch. A soft, matte base was brought to life with a warm, bronzed glow. She opted for sleek black winged eyeliner that was a focal point of her look, creating a subtle cat-eye effect. A nude, glossy lipstick finished off her look, whilst her dark tresses were styled sleek and with a middle parting, adding to the sophisticated elegance of her timeless look.





© Michael Buckner Reese Witherspoon Reese oozed timeless opulence with her blonde locks styled in a classic high, neatly kept bun. Her radiant make up look was comprised of a pearly nude lip, metallic bronze eyeliner and a flawless, glowy complexion.

© Kevin Mazur Ayo Edibiri Ayo embraced a soft glam look with a luminous finish. Her flawless complexion was utterly radiant, and warm brown eyeshadow tones with soft eyeliner accentuated her eyes. A soft nude lip shade with a slight sheen complemented her skin tone and enhanced her natural beauty. Her long, wavy hair was styled in loose waves, cascading effortlessly around her shoulders.

© Michael Buckner Jennifer Aniston The Hollywood heavyweight's look focussed on timeless, natural radiance. Her flawless, dewy complexion with soft pink blush was perfectly complimented with a delicate, smokey eye using neutral shades. A soft pinkish-nude lipstick kept things natural, and perfectly paired with her luscious blonde hair and pearl-adorned dress.





© Gilbert Flores Nicola Coughlan The Bridgerton star radiated glamour, yet in a soft way to compliment her dazzling sequin dress. She opted for a warm, peachy-pink blush and a fresh, dewy glow. Her sleek, straight hair was elegantly tucked behind her ears, allowing her makeup and dress combo to take centre stage.





© Amy Sussman Kristen Wiig Kristen Wiig looked effortlessly sunkissed, in a look using essentials from Dior Beauty. A warm complexion featuring heavy bronzer was perfectly complimented with a nude lip and bronze eyeshadow. Want to look like you've been abroad this winter? Look no further than this stunning look.



© Amy Sussman Anna Sawai Anna perfected quiet luxury glam with her sleek and centre-parted low bun which emphasised her facial structure. A natural, glowy look was the definition of understated elegance.



© Michael Buckner Greta Lee A contender for our favourite look of the evening. Greta looked incredibly luminous, in a make up look that wasn't too heavy yet oozed opulence. A thick brow, pearlescent complexion and glossy lip were the epitome of glamour.



© Michael Buckner Dakota Fanning Dakota opted for super natural glamour with a stunning "less is more" look. Created by makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe, she looked pretty and preppy with rosy cheeks and sleek, glossy blonde hair cascading down her back styled by Jenda Alcorn.