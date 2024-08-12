Anya Taylor-Joy's summer négligée set is giving major vintage bridal vibes

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Yesterday, vintage style muse Anya Taylor-Joy shared a series of photos on Instagram sharing her new puppy Bartok with her 17m followers, and honestly? her sultry summery négligée was the only thing distracting us from her gorgeous micropup.

Anya simply captioned the images "Bartok The Magnificent [angel emoji]". The carousel featured a selection of selfies, photos and videos with her adorable new blonde Chiuahaha. Lying on the floor cuddling her newborn, she wore a delicate, lightweight camisole-style top paired with matching shorts featuring uber-feminine floral embroidery and lace trimming along the hem.

© Instagram / @anyataylorjoy Anya wore the chicest set posing with her new puppy, Bartok

The etheral prairie-inspired sleep set is not only perfect for the warm summer months but a chic alternative to adopting fashion's cult-adored 'underwear as outerwear' trend. This season celebs are favouring comfy undergarments over Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney-approved micro pants as outerwear.

Super feminine, frilly bloomers are a TikTok-approved choice as demonstrated by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Iris Law. "Modern iterations often resemble underwear, but poofier, stretchier and let's face it comfier," explains H Fashion's Clare Pennington, "Embraced by whimsical, fairytale labels such as Anna Sui, Mirror Palais (on every cool girls’ moodboard right now) and Simone Rocha, with the latter flying the flag for a longer length bloomer that eschews sexiness, as seen on Hailey Bieber."

© @AnyaTaylorJoy Anya Taylor-Joy was staying at Soho Farmhouse to attend day two of GQ Heroes 2024

Boisterous boxer shorts are the other It-girl-approved comfy undies trend of the season. From Millie Bobby Brown to Nicola Coughlan, A-listers have been championing the elasticated underwear style this season, which has appeared in runway shows since spring/summer 2022.

Anya is arguably a vintage pyjama muse. Earlier this summer, she shared images from a stay at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, she donned a romantic white nightie with frilled sleeves and an elasticated neckline.

Dogs and comfy-chic pyjamas? Name a better combo...



