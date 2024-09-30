10 it-bags and shoes I spotted at Paris Fashion Week

And just like that, Fashion Month comes to a triumphant close once again with the last few shows wrapping up in the French capital today and tomorrow.

Each and every season the world's fashion-obsessives have all eyes on the City of Lights, as the cultural metropolis remains the most lust-worthy fashion week out of the four - if you want to fight me on that fact feel free to send me an email.

Aside from the enviable ensembles that inevitably come with the prestigious occasion, my fashion-loving eye couldn't help but notice the stellar accessories that accompanied said striking RTW looks.

From pointed-toe pumps and floral-adorned sneakers to luxe leather totes and itty bitty arm candy delights, here are my top 10 bag and shoe silhouettes that caught my eye on the SS25 Paris Fashion Week catwalk.

1/ 10 Lust-worthy Leather at Loewe Loewe's Creative Director Jonathan Anderson unsurprisingly sent a slew of stellar accessories down the runway last week. A favourite on my watch list was this deep green crocodile textured iteration of the brand's iconic 'Flamenco Clutch'. Perfect for all occasions and seasons, I bet good money that this is set to be the next it-bag.

2/ 10 Mega Mugler Platforms As soon as Lady Gaga sets her eyes on these platform Mugler heels, it's all over. The French fashion house is no stranger to the weird, wild and wacky and these shoes are exactly that. Featuring a sculptural heel design, a singular pearl ankle fixture and a sharp pointed toe these suede statements are likely set to be loved by the cool-girls of the fashion set.

3/ 10 Voluminous Violet Totes at Victoria Beckham No one understands the importance of an oversized bag more than Victoria Beckham. The business mogul reinvented her label 'W11 Jumbo Tote Bag' in a dreamy aubergine hue for her recent runway show. Crafted from luxe suede, the striking bag also features cylindrical leather handles, perfect for carrying your laptop, makeup bag, change of shoes and whatever else you class as an everyday essential.

4/ 10 Party Season Pumps at Acne Swedish fashion empire Acne Studios made our festive hearts flutter as models strutted down the catwalk in a slew of crystal-encrusted woven ballet flats. Though a somewhat outrageous style, I can't help but love the eye-catching flats. Because let's be real, life is far too short to wear boring shoes.

5/ 10 Valentino's Cat Clutch It was only right that Alessandro Michele's Valentino debut included a kitsch cat accessory in one way or another. The former Gucci Creative Director added his signature touch in the form of a cat clutch moulded out of hard resin and painted in pastel tones. Much like how I stand by the fact that life is too short for boring shoes, I also believe it applies to arm candy.

6/ 10 Polly Pocket-core Peep Toes at Giambattista Valli Summer may have just ended but these SS25 Giambattista Valli sunshine-yellow peep-toe pumps have me counting down the days to the next sunny season. There's something so Disney princess-core about these flower-adorned transparent options that make me want to wear a gown and frolic in a dandelion meadow.

7/ 10 Beige Boho at Chloé Chloé is undeniably the hottest designer brand in the world right now so their SS25 show was watched with much anticipation. As soon as the first look graced the runway, fashion fans (including myself) knew Creative Director Chemena Kamali had worked her magic once again. To complement the collection Chemena styled the frill-filled collection with a selection of leather delights. One particular that I think is set to sell out is this pleated leather pochette side bag with bold gold hardware. Elegant, understated yet still cool-girl approved.

8/ 10 Balmain Brought Back Peep-Toe Boots Peep-toe boots are set to be everywhere this season and the season after that. Already sported by the likes of Suki Waterhouse Balmian made sure to get ahead of the trend curve, sending a stylised pair down the PFW catwalk just days ago. In true Balmain style, these particular peep-toes were far from boring and featured a striking golden toe accent, a sculptural heel which almost looked like a lipstick case and a square-toe sole made from gold metal.

9/ 10 Floral Adorned Gorp Core at Cecilie Bahnsen Cecilie Bahnsen has been one of my favourite designers for a while now and if you've ever seen her work you'll understand why. This season the Copenhagen-native teamed up with outdoor clothing and accessory giant The North Face to create a range of bags and footwear. My favourite from the new range was this cutesy gorp-core mini duffle bag covered with dainty embroidered flowers.

