Daisy Edgar-Jones oozes elegance in halterneck gown

Fresh off the plane from Paris, Daisy Edgar-Jones touched down in London to attend the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala 2024 on Tuesday.

The Twisters actress hit the red carpet in a crimson gown complete with a halterneck silhouette and golden metallic detailing that coiled around her neck. The garment hailed from Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 collection, of which Daisy witnessed first hand during the house’s Milan Fashion Week show.

The 26-year-old’s luxury aesthetic was frosted with a selection of coordinating gold jewels that spiralled up her arms, in addition to a pair of crimson strappy heels. Her hair was styled in a polished updo, allowing her iconic fringe to shape her face.

Daisy was joined at the ‘do by fellow industry insiders, including Tilda Swinton, Hugh Grant, Josh O’Connor, Celia Imrie, Ellie Bamber, Felicity Jones and Edward Enninful.

© Getty Daisy attended the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala 2024 at The Roundhouse

A certified Gucci girl through-and-through, Daisy lapped up the glamour at the house’s aforementioned show during Milan Fashion Week.

The stars aligned for the SS25 spectacle. Daisy joined Bridgerton actresses Hannah Dodd and Nicola Coughlan plus Dakota Johnson and Romee Strijd on the prestigious front row to witness Sabato de Sarno's latest sartorial endeavour materialise on the runway.

© Getty The star wore Gucci SS25

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith, Mark Ronson, Olympia of Greece, Poppy Delevingne and Pixie Geldof were also in attendance.

The collection yielded inspiration from ‘the moment the sun dips into the sea at the end of an August day,’ according to the creative director. Models including Mona Tougaard and Vittoria Ceretti took to the catwalk in beautiful sunset-toned looks spanning mini-skirt sets to longline dresses.

For the occasion, Daisy slipped into a white co-ord, complete with shorts, a long-sleeved cardigan and a matching tank top, all crafted from semi-sheer fabric. The set was dotted with romantic floral detailing, and paired with some brown suede ballet flats with Gucci’s horse bit detailing across the front.

Styled by Dani Michelle, the summer-chic outfit added yet another (there are many) covetable creation into the actress’ enviable wardrobe.