Jennifer Lopez revived her signature 2000s style thanks to this French fashion brand - see photos
Jennifer Lopez revived her signature 2000s style thanks to this French fashion brand - see photos

Jennifer Lopez revived her signature 2000s style thanks to this French fashion brand

Ben Affleck's soon-to-be ex-wife oozed feminine chic in a sheer dress at the Toronto International Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez at "The Road to the Golden Globes Party" held at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 7, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Penske Media via Getty Images)© Getty
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Though she may be a Dior muse with a sprinkle of Valentino and lashings of Hermès accessories, Jennifer Lopez sported a different French fashion house this weekend, and it was the crossover we never knew we needed.

Perhaps we don't have the Hollywood heavyweight down as a boho fashion muse, but she is a 2000s dressing icon and dabbled in the aesthetic during its Y2K heights, which is why her latest look by Chloé threw us into sartorial nostalgia, and it was so iconic.

JLo, who filed for divorce from her husband of two years Ben Affleck last month, stepped out at the Road To The Golden Globes Party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, oozing ethereal glamour in a sheer, pale pink maxi dress from the label, featuring tiers of whimsical ruffles, a cape-style floaty silhouette and an elegant high neck.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival© Getty
Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival

She has revived her signature 2000s style in all its glory this year, from UGG boots to Jenny from the Block-approved baggy jeans and her quintessential oversized hoop earrings. This time, she gave a nod to her heyday in the uber-feminine flowy dress designed by Chemena Kalami.

JLo stunned in a sheer boho-inspired Chloe dress© Instagram/@jlo
JLo stunned in a sheer boho-inspired Chloe dress

"As Gabriela Hearst said her goodbye as Creative Director at the SS23 PFW Chloé show, Chemena Kamali’s arrival was much anticipated for AW24, and we were not disappointed. The front row was lined with wooden and leather wedges, giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the collection," says H! Fashion's Chloe Gallacher.

378648 03: Actress Jennifer Lopez poses for a picture during the premiere of her new film "The Cell" September 19, 2000 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Davy/Liaison)© Getty
Jennifer dabbled in boho dressing in the 2000s

"As the Chloé show unfolded, it was clear Chemena had single-handedly revived boho chic. Amongst the designs, we saw ruffled blouses tucked into jeans, billowing chiffon dresses, wooden clogs all in neutral tones."

Boho-chic is back, and so is Jennifer Lopez's uber-girly era.

