Jennifer Lopez is a winter dream in bodycon dress and fluffy coat

The bitter winter cold has officially hit the UK, and Jennifer Lopez is showing us how to step out in style whilst staying weather-appropriate.

Before her latest blockbuster movie, Unstoppable - produced by her ex-husband Ben Affleck, hits cinemas everywhere on December 6, the 50-year-old multihyphenate icon is promoting the sport/drama film across the globe.

The movie is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Anthony Robles (played by Jharrel Jerome), about a wrestler and NCAA champion born with only one leg. The film explores his journey and his relationship with his mother Judy, who is played by Jennifer.

© Neil Mockford JLo oozed chic in all-white

Attending a special screening of the film in London, the actress oozed chic in a knitted white halterneck midi dress featuring a bodycon fit, flattering her curves.

For an extra layer of warmth, she wore a fluffy tonal jacket with a slightly oversized fit which she styled casually off the shuolder. A pair of white Louboutin court heels finished off her ultra refined look.

© Mike Marsland Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome attend the "Unstoppable" UK Special Screening

Last winter, wearing all-white to create a failproof elegant look was an A-lister go-to. From Victoria Beckham to the Princess of Wales and Anne Hathaway, the fashion set taught us a thing or two tabout a muted outfit formula that has maximum impact:

Despite having a recent resurgence, wearing head-to-toe white has been an integral part of JLo's sartorial uniform since the early 2000s, with her bootcut jeans, strappy heels, crop top and matching bedazzled bandana at the MTV Music Awards in 2000 being one of her most memorable.

The 2003 film Maid in Manhattan also featured one of the JLo Beauty founder’s most notable snow-clad outfits. Sartorial fans were captivated by the outfit she wore when trying on a hotel guest's Dolce & Gabbana coat, cream roll-neck, and wide-leg trousers.

Once again JLo is providing all the sartorial inspo we need this season.