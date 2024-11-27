Scarlett Johansson nails power dressing in tonal three-piece suit and heels

Tonal brown ensembles will forever be a style hallmark for the autumn season and there's no two ways about it.

Proving just how powerful a colour-coded look can be is Hollywood heavyweight and peak-chic style icon, Scarlett Johansson.

Spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, the Black Widow actress styled a dreamy three-piece suiting look to appear as a guest on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin The actress and entrepreneur kept opted for a colour blocking moment for the occasion

Opting for a set of tailored woven trousers, a matching blazer and a turtleneck in the same caramel tone, Scarlett nailed autumn's sophisticated cosy dress code.

To tie the whole look together, the 40-year-old added a pair of sleek dark brown patent pump heels, simple gold hoop earrings, and her go-to sandy-toned Prada Galleria Saffiano bag.

© Raymond Hall Her subtle makup look perfectly complimented her caramel suit

For makeup and hair Scarlett turned to her trusted glam team Hung Vanngo and David von Cannon to create her laid-back cool-girl look. To accentuate her impeccable face card, Hung decided on a vibrant glossy lip shade, sculpted bronzed contour and a subtle brown eyeshadow while David styled her blonde locks in a natural slightly waved look.

Suiting ensembles on the whole are having a major moment in the fashion sphere this season with the likes of Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber leading the charge.

Though a classic in the world of style, a sleek suiting option (when styled right) can chicer than any gilded gown or opulent ensemble- just ask Cara Delevingne who wore a grey option with strappy heels on the 19th Annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration red carpet last week.

As for the sultry caramel hue, H! Fashion’s Style Writer Chloe Gallacher says “The versatility of the shade is something to be admired” explaining that “Whilst black is the ultimate neutral, brown is a softer, cosier alternative. Sometimes, black can have a hardness to it, and brown doesn’t have that same effect so can drastically change the finish of a look.”

If you’re yet to invest in a brown-toned ensemble for yourself, let Scarlett’s latest peak-chic look be the push you need.