Sabrina Carpenter celebrates career milestone in the most iconic statement coat and mini skirt

Right now it's Sabrina Carpenter's world, and we're just living in it.

The actress-turned-singer has dominated the music industry in 2024, with songs including Espresso, Please Please Please and Bed Chem becoming smash hits across the globe.

Adding to her allure alongside her creative success is her super-cutesy style agenda, consisting of hyper-feminine négligées, glitzy corsets and dazzling seventies-esque platform boots. Not to mention her bright blonde bouncy blowout that has won the hearts of beauty fanatics.

© Aeon Sabrina wore the most dramatic statement coat and mini skirt set

Whilst her romance with Barry Keoghan may have sadly come to an end, the American icon has plenty to keep her occupied. On Friday it was announced that her single Espresso was crowned Radio 1's biggest song of 2024. In second place came Charlie XCX's 360, and in third place, Chappell Roan's hit song Good Luck, Babe!.

Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones explained: “This special countdown showcases not only the most played songs, but the music that has shaped the cultural and musical fabric of 2024."

So, how does one celebrate such an occasion? Well, according to Sabrina, wearing a dramatic outfit to show you mean business is the only way how.

She was spotted in New York City on Thursday evening oozing 'mob wife' drama meets retro chic, in a vintage Chanel oversized fluffy black and white jacket paired with a matching mini skirt, originally worn by Naomi Campbell on the runway. A pair of black and white fluffy mules from Kandee completed her Cruella de Vil-approved monochromatic look.

Not only was Sabrina's song Radio 1's biggest song of the year, but it was also the most streamed player on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music, She shared an Instagram post wearing the perfect Christmas Day outfit - a dopamine-inducing blue jumper and a checkered pleated mini skirt, saying: "most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic ?!?!! and you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year…. What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!"

All that's left to say is thank you, Sabrina, for inspiring our wardrobe and blessing our ears throughout 2024.