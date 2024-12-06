Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate upcycles designer coat for the Together at Christmas service 2024, and you might have missed it
Subscribe
Princess Kate upcycles designer coat for the Together at Christmas service 2024, and you might have missed it
Catherine Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with other members of the Royal Family, attended the annual carol service. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the profound values of love, compassion, and the vital connections we share - particularly during life's most challenging moments. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

Princess Kate upcycles designer coat for the Together at Christmas service 2024

The stylish royal arrived at Westminster Abbey for the annual festive carol service in Alexander McQueen

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Friday, the Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey to host 'Together at Christmas' - the annual carol concert she hosts every December, which in 2024 will be live in ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve

Each year the stylish royal look effortlessly elegant, wearing fashion-forward, sophisticated outfits often featuring maxi-length form-fitting coats, pointed-toed boots or heels and small matching handbags - perfectly balancing royal glamour with contemporary chic.

For the 2024 event, Princess Kate repurposed one of her most stylish coats, adding one of this year's most coveted accessories to create a festive look that oozed femininity.

The mother-of-three wore a bold red statement coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the designer who created her wedding dress for her 2011 nuptials to the Prince of Wales

Kate Middleton attends the 'Together At Christmas' Service© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen coat for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

The slim-fitting maxi coat featuring a double-breasted fastening, peak lapels and contrasting black buttons. She notably wore the piece in 2020 to witness her photography project 'Hold Still', and to the 2022 Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final.

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets the England team before the 2021 Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between England and Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium, Wigan, on Saturday 5th November 2022. (Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)© NurPhoto
Kate has worn the coat previously, including at the Rugby League World Cup final in 2022

To give the look a festive edge this season, she added a large black velvet bow at the neck, creating a look that was seasonally appropriate and effortlessly chic.

This isn't the first time Kate has added a statement bow to a look to give it a fashion-forward edge. On Sunday, November 10,  she joined the Royal Family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. 

She paid her respects in an upcycled Catherine Walker coat dress that she had previously worn twice before, by adding a black velvet bow around the collar.

Catherine, Princess of Wales stands from the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. Each year members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. © Chris Jackson
She also added a bow to her Catherine Walker coat at the annual Remembrance Sunday service last month

"These thoughtful additions highlighted Kate’s commitment to honouring the past while subtly and frugally updating her style, proving once again that she is a master of royal style," explains H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon.

Once again the stylish Princess masterfully upcycled an outfit with a simple trick that we will definitely be copying.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More