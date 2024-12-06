Princess Kate upcycles designer coat for the Together at Christmas service 2024

On Friday, the Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey to host 'Together at Christmas' - the annual carol concert she hosts every December, which in 2024 will be live in ITV and ITVX on Christmas Eve

Each year the stylish royal look effortlessly elegant, wearing fashion-forward, sophisticated outfits often featuring maxi-length form-fitting coats, pointed-toed boots or heels and small matching handbags - perfectly balancing royal glamour with contemporary chic.

For the 2024 event, Princess Kate repurposed one of her most stylish coats, adding one of this year's most coveted accessories to create a festive look that oozed femininity.

The mother-of-three wore a bold red statement coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen - the designer who created her wedding dress for her 2011 nuptials to the Prince of Wales.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen coat for the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

The slim-fitting maxi coat featuring a double-breasted fastening, peak lapels and contrasting black buttons. She notably wore the piece in 2020 to witness her photography project 'Hold Still', and to the 2022 Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final.

© NurPhoto Kate has worn the coat previously, including at the Rugby League World Cup final in 2022

To give the look a festive edge this season, she added a large black velvet bow at the neck, creating a look that was seasonally appropriate and effortlessly chic.

This isn't the first time Kate has added a statement bow to a look to give it a fashion-forward edge. On Sunday, November 10, she joined the Royal Family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

She paid her respects in an upcycled Catherine Walker coat dress that she had previously worn twice before, by adding a black velvet bow around the collar.

© Chris Jackson She also added a bow to her Catherine Walker coat at the annual Remembrance Sunday service last month

"These thoughtful additions highlighted Kate’s commitment to honouring the past while subtly and frugally updating her style, proving once again that she is a master of royal style," explains H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon.

Once again the stylish Princess masterfully upcycled an outfit with a simple trick that we will definitely be copying.