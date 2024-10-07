Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz spotted in Tesco - with £30k Birkin handbag

On Monday, Brooklyn Beckham shared some snaps from the weekend, which saw him launch his new hot sauce, Cloud 23. In some never-seen-before pictures shared on his Instagram feed, the 25-year-old uploaded a shot of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in Tesco, cheekily posing behind a pack of Digestive chocolate biscuits. Very British!

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham exposes ‘messy’ corner of LA home

Nicola wore a cosy, faux-fur chocolate brown coat, with jeans and, of course, her spell-binding engagement ring. But it was her Hermès Birkin handbag that attracted the most attention.

© Instagram Nicola with her Birkin bag in Tesco!

Fans loved the down-to-earth image. One follower wrote: "No way you took Nicola to Tesco, love it!" Another added: "I love the Birkin in Tesco!" while a third commented: "Imagine going to Tesco in my usual scruffy supermarket look - and bump into you two! I’d literally die!"

It appears that the actress's arm candy is the 30 model, which you can pick up in the pre-loved market for around the £15,000 - £50,000 mark. It is unclear whether the style was bought new, but considering how immaculate it looks, it may well have been.

© Instagram/@mollymae Molly-Mae sourced her Birkin from Luxe Cheshire

HELLO! spoke to experts in the pre-loved market, Luxe Cheshire, who have been seen on the arms of many celebrities. They explained: "An Hermès Birkin 30 in tan is perhaps the most desirable colour next to the black Birkin. Size 25 can be too small, and 35 can be too big, making the 30 even harder to source. These bags increase in value more than any other brand/bag on the market, with only around 4% of the entire population owning one of these bags which is why they are such a great investment."

Twinning with Victoria

Nicola's mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, actually has this exact bag!

© Instagram Victoria Beckham with her Hermes Birkin bag

The fashion designer often wears her own eponymous handbag collection but she makes an exception for the mighty Birkin.

Back in 2020, the former Spice Girl gave her Instagram fans an insight into her stylish workwear attire. Taking a mirror selfie, the fashion mogul rocked a lovely grey knitted jumper, a pair of skinny jeans, and of course, her Birkin, in the same tan tone. "Long day in the office!" she wrote.

Great minds think alike, ladies!