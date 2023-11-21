Nicola Peltz's off-duty Chanel 'fit is giving serious 2000s It-girl vibes

One fashion fanatic's interpretation of 'super low-key' will never be the same as another's, but one thing we can all agree on is that Nicola Peltz's version of loungewear is seriously first-rate.

The Welcome To Chippendales star recently shared a stylish snap on her Instagram Stories, prompting us to do a double take.

The 28-year-old wife of Brooklyn Beckham oozed off-duty cool in a white Chanel sweatsuit, looking like she was about to take her rightful Queen Bee's seat at the popular lunch table, straight out of a noughties American high school flick.

The actress opted for a Chanel sweatsuit

The contemporary style icon rolled her trousers down to create the retro effect of a super low-rise waistband and teamed her zip-up top alongside a slightly sporty stretchy headband.

Her relaxed-fit separates felt casual and cool, and her trousers were fitted with a drawstring fastening for maximum comfort. With a Birkin nestled in the crook of her elbow, Nicola was giving unapologetic heiress with a capital 'H'.

Scarlet nails provided a pop of colour within her otherwise monochrome colour palette, and we couldn't help but gawp at the massive rock on her finger. (Not for the first time.)

Nicola's stylish loungewear moment comes just after she schooled us in post-swim dressing.

A couple of weeks ago after going for a dip with her pals, the 28-year-old rocked a seriously unexpected pair of shoes: vivid green Gucci shearling slides.

The actress' quirky choice of footwear felt distinctly noughties, further entrenching her status as a Y2K style icon.

If it's not giving 2000s girlie, she's not interested…