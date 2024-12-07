Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan issues furious statement after split

Barry Keoghan has criticized Sabrina Carpenter's fans for dragging his name "across the internet" after reports emerged that the pair had split.

"I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond too. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after deactivating his Instagram.

"The messages I have received – no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine," he said.

© Kevin Mazur/MG24 Barry and Sabrina split in late 2024

"Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also," the Oscar-nominated actor from Ireland continued; Barry grew up in foster care and his mother passed away when he was younger after struggling with drug addictions.

The 32-year-old actor, who appeared in the 2023 film Saltburn, is also a father to a son, Brando, from a former relationship, and he reminded trolls that his son would "read ALL of this about his father when he is older".

© Bryan Bedder Barry is a father to a young son

"Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what," he concluded. "Please be respectful to all."

Sabrina and Barry began dating in 2023 and went public at the 2024 Met Gala. He also was in attendance at several of her live concerts throughout the last 12 months, and appeared in the music video for her song "Please Please Please".

Many of her songs on the Grammy-nominated album Sweet N Short are thought to be about Barry, including "Bed Chem" and "Juno".

In "Please Please Please" Sabrina sang about his rumored reputation, writing lyrics such as: "If you wanna go and be stupid, don't do it in front of me, if you don't wanna cry to my music, don't make me hate you prolifically."

Barry's message comes as he unveiled a bold new look, revealing bleached-blonde hair for a new role, Crime 101.