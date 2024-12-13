Charli XCX nails grunge glam in draped top and boyfriend jeans

Apparently we're having a 'Brat girl winter' now, and Charli XCX's effortless grunge glam is the perfect representation of her own trend.

On Thursday, the Apple singer was snapped in blue, baggy, low-waisted boyfriend jeans with an oversized black belt and a slinky one-shoulder draped beige-toned top. As she turned around, onlookers could see that her pockets were replaced with leather patches which elevated the dark denim look. Charli also had an oversized black leather bag perched on her shoulder.

© GC Images Charli XCX's stylish glam

Although we could only catch a glimpse of her black pointed boots, it's surely another fashion staple. She let the outfit do the talking and stepped out without her usual chunky silver jewellery. The star's jet-black glossy locks were parted to the side and flowed freely as she arrived at celebrity haunt Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles for the Babygirl after-party.

With this effortless look, the British It-girl tapped into the grunge glam aesthetic that is rooted in a laid-back undone vibe. In case you missed it: 'Brat winter' is the TikTok viral trend inspired by the pop singers album and is characterised by a carefree mindset and edgy, Y2K-inspired fashion - which the It-girl always manages to nail. Of course, it was originally 'Brat girl summer' but a change of seasons clearly doesn't mean that you stop embracing this cool-girl lifestyle.

Charli XCX's sartorial game is the gift that keeps on giving. She also recently attended the star-studded premiere of upcoming film, Nosferatu, and delivered a stand-out fashion moment. The popstar pulled off yet another see-through ensemble with a black cowl-neck velvet dress with sheer panels and black underwear. She paired this risqué look with black satin pointed heels.

© FilmMagic Charli XCX attended the Los Angeles Premiere of Nosferatu in a sheer dress

The British singer was among the many famous faces who attended the dazzling event at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. This included the horror film’s star-studded cast including Lily-Rose Depp and Emma Corrin.

Leave it to the 365 singer to create a fashion moment that leaves us wanting more....