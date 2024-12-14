Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid is a vintage dream in corset dress and leather knee-high boots
Bella Hadid seen on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)© GC Images

The supermodel infused boho glam with a showstopping pair of vintage Celine heels

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
At the H! Fashion head office, we are loving the eclectic selection of knee-high boots fashion on display this autumn/winter. 

From the Princess of Wales in trending burgundy, to Dua Lipa tucking a pair of baggy jeans in, and Emily Ratajkowski schooling us in styling 70s-approved bright white boots with a contemporary edge, the fashion set is bringing all the elevated sartorial inspiration we need as we head into the new year. 

The latest to put on a display of sartorial splendour is supermodel, wellness entrepreneur and equestrian enthusiast Bella Hadid

The 28-year-old stepped out in New York City seamlessly blending etheral boho cool with her signature vintage flair.

Bella Hadid seen on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)© GC Images
Bella stepped out in New York oozing retro glamour

She stunned in a silky white midi dress featuring a corset-like bustier detail, exuding sophistication. She paired it with a textured longline cardigan with loose-flowing trim, adding a sense of effortlessness to the look.

The pièce de résistance was her tan-hued knee-high boots from Celine, featuring a razor-sharp point and gold belt style detailing across the front, oozing vintage glamour with a fashion-forward edge.

Bella Hadid seen on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aeon/GC Images)© GC Images
Her vintage Celine boots were the star of the show

Her heeled boots are currently available on fashion resale website Depop for only £300, and they're the only pair we can find. So if you want Bella's exact look - run, don't walk...

Bella is a retro dressing muse, and has schooled us in styling up 70s-esque outfits for autumn/winter 2024. 

Last week, she sported a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash jeans and an olive-hued suede jacket replete with Seventies fringed detailing.  Underneath was layered a striped boyfriend shirt and a black button-down top, which led the eye to a statement brown leather belt featuring a large embossed buckle in silver.

Last month, she sported a long-sleeve black top with a sculpting V-neckline, paired with some ivory high-waisted retro flared trousers and black leather boots.

Obsessed doesn't cut it.


