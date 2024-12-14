Bella Hadid is a vintage dream in corset dress and leather knee-high boots

At the H! Fashion head office, we are loving the eclectic selection of knee-high boots fashion on display this autumn/winter.

From the Princess of Wales in trending burgundy, to Dua Lipa tucking a pair of baggy jeans in, and Emily Ratajkowski schooling us in styling 70s-approved bright white boots with a contemporary edge, the fashion set is bringing all the elevated sartorial inspiration we need as we head into the new year.

The latest to put on a display of sartorial splendour is supermodel, wellness entrepreneur and equestrian enthusiast Bella Hadid.

The 28-year-old stepped out in New York City seamlessly blending etheral boho cool with her signature vintage flair.

© GC Images Bella stepped out in New York oozing retro glamour

She stunned in a silky white midi dress featuring a corset-like bustier detail, exuding sophistication. She paired it with a textured longline cardigan with loose-flowing trim, adding a sense of effortlessness to the look.

The pièce de résistance was her tan-hued knee-high boots from Celine, featuring a razor-sharp point and gold belt style detailing across the front, oozing vintage glamour with a fashion-forward edge.

© GC Images Her vintage Celine boots were the star of the show

Her heeled boots are currently available on fashion resale website Depop for only £300, and they're the only pair we can find. So if you want Bella's exact look - run, don't walk...

Bella is a retro dressing muse, and has schooled us in styling up 70s-esque outfits for autumn/winter 2024.

Last week, she sported a pair of high-waisted, dark-wash jeans and an olive-hued suede jacket replete with Seventies fringed detailing. Underneath was layered a striped boyfriend shirt and a black button-down top, which led the eye to a statement brown leather belt featuring a large embossed buckle in silver.

Last month, she sported a long-sleeve black top with a sculpting V-neckline, paired with some ivory high-waisted retro flared trousers and black leather boots.

Obsessed doesn't cut it.



