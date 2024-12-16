Sydney Sweeney stuns in lace bodysuit after epically hitting back at body shamers

Sydney Sweeney is quite literally the epitome of 'get a girl who can do both.'

When she's not stepping into character for her upcoming film as Christy Martin, one of the most legendary female boxers of all time, complete with a striking black pixie cut, she can usually be found sporting mini shorts and heels, Miu Miu bedazzled knickers or thigh-high leather boots.

Proving her sartorial off-duty style game on the world stage once again, the Euphoria actress stepped out on the streets of NYC on Saturday night, channelling a full femme fatale leather and lace look that has fashion fans in a chokehold.

© GC Images The all-black ensemble is peak-chic

Pairing a set of luxurious black barrel-leg leather pants with a matching jacket left undone to showcase her sultry corseted lace lingerie bustier and a set of pointed-toe heeled boots, the 27-year-old commanded attention with ease.

To accessorise the hybrid leather-lace look, Sydney added more texture in the form of a fluffy handbag and finished off the ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses and her long blonde locks straightened in a middle parting.

© GC Images Lace and leather will forever be one of the fashion world's most luxurious combos

The daring look comes just hours after she took to her Instagram feed to clap back at social media body shamers. The actress shared a compilation video of negative hate comments stitched with a powerful behind-the-scenes training images of herself getting ready to play the part of the aforementioned female boxer, Christy Martin, in the upcoming biopic.

Criticism arose regarding Sydney’s appearance due to her recent workout regimen used to achieve the boxer's strong physique. Famous friends and fellow co-stars were quick to run to Sydney's side in camaraderie, her co-star in Any One But You Glen Powell said: “You’re such a badass.

One user penned: "This movie is gonna be [fire emoji]" while Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said: “It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of shit with comments like that. You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring.”

As expected, Sydney isn’t going to let the internet get her down and her public clapback is an inspiration to women everywhere.